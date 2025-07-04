Legendary Patriots Team Named Best Super Bowl Winner
The New England Patriots had two dynasties in one through the course of the 2000s and 2010s. New England won three Super Bowls in four seasons from 2001-04. They then won three more championships from 2014-18 with three other appearances in the Super Bowl in 2007, 2011, and 2017. New England lost Super Bowls XLII and SLVI to the New York Giants and dropped Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's all of the winning, though, that Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report focused on in a recent column. Gagnon ranked all 25 Super Bowl winners since the turn of the century from worst to best. The Patriots make up roughly one fourth of the list, with several representatives spread across the list. And according to Gagnon, the 2004 Patriots team is the best Super Bowl-winning team of the last 25 years.
"[The 2004 Patriots] are one of just three 14-2 teams on this list (alongside two other Pats squads), and rank third with a scoring margin of plus-177," Gagnon writes. "They went 7-1 against winning teams, pulled off six fourth-quarter comebacks and dusted the Colts and Steelers en route to their third championship in four years."
Another Patriots team ranked in the top five, as the 2016 Patriots had a somewhat shockingly high placement at No. 3 on the list.
"[The 2016 Patriots] overcame a Tom Brady suspension, a Rob Gronkowski injury and a 28-3 Super Bowl deficit to triumph in this unreal campaign—one which saw them commit just 11 turnovers the entire season while ranking in the top three in scoring offense and defense," Gagnon writes. "They went 5-1 against teams with winning records and registered six fourth-quarter comebacks."
The remaining Patriots teams ranked as follows:
- 2001 Patriots: No. 20
- 2018 Patriots: No. 19
- 2014 Patriots: No. 13
- 2003 Patriots: No. 12
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!