Patriots' Early NFL Draft Needs Already Identified
The New England Patriots are preparing for the 2025 NFL season, but it's never too early to start talking about the 2026 NFL Draft, right?
Well, maybe there is a time when it's too soon, but these types of conversations are nonstop, and fans already want to discuss it.
During a recent mailbag, a fan asked Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit what the Patriots' biggest needs are for next year's draft, and Hines specifically named three areas New England may have to address.
"We’re doing mock drafts already? But here we go. Depending how this staff views Caedan Wallace’s future, the long-term fit at right tackle is definitely still a need with Morgan Moses entering his age 34 season," Hines wrote. "But, I’d still put a top-tier wide receiver and pass rusher among their top needs in the 2026 NFL Draft at this point."
So, essentially, the Pats' early 2026 needs are pretty much the same as this past year, when the Patriots had the worst receiving corps, the worst offensive line and the worst pass rush in football.
New England certainly did an admirable job filling those holes this offseason, adding some veterans in free agency while also landing some intriguing talents in the draft.
Most notably, the Pats signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs and took offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick. They also inked the most expensive free agent on the market in defensive tackle Milton Williams. But they sprinkled in other additions, as well, such as the aforementioned Moses.
Even still, the Patriots are still in need of more talent in those specific areas. They could still use a No. 1 receiver (assuming the 31-year-old Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is not on that level anymore), and the interior of the offensive line can absolutely use some help.
Plus, in spite of landing veteran edge rusher Harold Landry, New England could stand to add another pass rusher to a unit that totaled just 28 sacks last year.
