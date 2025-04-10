Patriots Continue Being Linked to One WR for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots still need to make it their mission to add more weapons for quarterback Drake Maye. Just signing Stefon Diggs— who is coming off of a torn ACL — and Mack Hollins isn't going to cut it.
While the dream of the Patriots selecting Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft may be fleeting, this upcoming class is rife with talent at wide receiver position, meaning New England can find answers on Day 2 and beyond.
Reese Decker of Pro Football Network recently put together a three-round mock draft, and he has the Pats selecting TCU Horned Frogs receiver Jack Bech with the 69th overall pick, which is becoming a rather common theme for the Patriots in draft projections.
Bech is coming off of a breakout 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a robust 16.7 yards per catch.
He began his collegiate career at LSU and spent a couple of seasons there before transferring to Baton Rouge ahead of 2023, and after having a limited role in his debut campaign with the Tigers, he established himself as one of the SEC's top receivers in 2024.
Bech has even earned comparisons to Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, which is certainly lofty praise for the 23-year-old.
At 6-foot-2 and around 215 pounds, Bech is a big-bodied receiver with decent enough athleticism to make a significant impact on the NFL level. He is a terrific route runner and possesses great hands, which is exactly what Maye needs.
Bech is expected to be a Day 2 pick, so he may very well be available when the Patriots are on the clock in the third round (remember: they also have another third-round pick at No. 77).
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!