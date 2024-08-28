New England Patriots Full 53-Man Roster Revealed for 2024 NFL Season
The New England Patriots have finally ironed out their 53-man roster for the coming 2024 NFL season,
After the past two days have been filled with various adjustments around this Patriots roster, and really around the entire league, we now have an idea of how exactly this team will look from top to bottom in 2024.
While things aren't final, as waivers and potential late additions in free agency could allow for a few change-ups in the coming days, this team looks pretty complete. A few tough decisions were made down the roster, with the choice to cut ties with names like QB Bailey Zappe and RB Kevin Harris being among them, but as with any roster cutdown deadline, some surprises are bound to take place.
If you were wondering who ended up being released across the past couple of days, we have a tracker here of the action that's gone down.
With that, here's a full list of the Patriots' 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season:
QB (3): Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Joe Milton III
RB (3): Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, JaMychal Hasty
WR (7): Javon Baker, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, Ja'Lynn Polk, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton
TE (3): Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Jaheim Bell
OL (9): David Andrews, Michael Jordan, Nick Leverett, Vederian Lowe, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mike Onwenu, Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow, Caedan Wallace
DL (6): Daniel Ekuale, Davon Godchaux, Trysten Hill, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr.
LB (7): Ja'Whaun Bentley, Christian Elliss, Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai, Joshua Uche, Oshane Ximines
CB (7): Alex Austin, Isaiah Bolden, Marcellas Dial Jr., Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Marco Wilson
S (4): Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus
PUP/IR (5): Kendrick Bourne, Cole Strange, Sione Takitaki, Marte Mapu, Christian Barmore
