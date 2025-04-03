Perfect Move: NFL Insiders React to Patriots QB Trade
The New England Patriots made a splash trade to kick off Thursday morning. After weeks of speculation, the Patriots traded away rising star quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys. New England is also sending a seventh-round pick to Dallas along with Milton in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Analysts around the world of football were quick to share their thoughts on the Tennessee product getting traded. JP Acosta of SB Nation says it's crazy how Milton developed a market for himself.
"It’s so impressive how Joe Milton turned 1 game in a meaningless week 18 game into a buzzing market," Acosta says on X.
Ryan Roberts still isn't convinced that Milton will turn out to be anything at the NFL level.
"Here's the thing about Joe Milton," Roberts says. "He's not good... still."
Skubie Mageza of ESPN, on the other hand, doesn't get why the Patriots rushed to get rid of Milton.
"I don’t understand why the Patriots were hell bent on moving Joe Milton," Mageza says. "Nothing wrong with having a good backup QB and they traded him away."
RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys loves the move for Dallas, giving them immense credit for getting themselves an upgrade at backup quarterback.
"Trading for Joe Milton is the PERFECT kind of way to address your backup quarterback situation," Ochoa says. "Well done on the Cowboys. Given that Milton still has 3 years of team control with his contract... THIS is exactly why this trade is brilliant (in terms of context) and the Trey Lance one wasn't. Serious kudos to the Cowboys."
While the Patriots added veteran backup Josh Dobbs, the general consensus seems to be that moving him was a bit of a knee-jerk move. However, it's a much easier pill to swallow knowing that Drake Maye is the guy for the future.
