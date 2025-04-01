Patriots Country

Patriots Facing Big Challenge With Potential Blockbuster Trade

The New England Patriots may have a tough road ahead if they plan to make a blockbuster trade in the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while the Patriots absolutely have a chance to land a franchise-changing player at that spot, there is also a chance New England can trade the selection.

The Pats still have significant holes up and down their roster, so it might actually make sense for them to move the No. 4 pick to collect as much draft capital as possible.

However, Chad Graff of The Athletic notes that there is no easy path for the Patriots to do that, explaining that they may have a difficult time finding a trading partner.

"Their best hope is that a quarterback-needy team like the Jets — or another team picking in the teens — really falls in love with Sanders, and that motivates them to get aggressive with an offer to move up," Graff wrote. "But at this point, it doesn’t seem particularly likely that quarterback-needy teams behind the Patriots will be infatuated enough to move up for Sanders. So at this point, it feels like the Patriots may have to be content with making a selection when they’re on the clock at No. 4."

Not that that's the worst thing in the world. There is a good chance that one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will be available when New England picks, and even if both of those players are off the board, the Pats can nab a franchise left tackle in Will Campbell.

Heck, the Patriots could also look to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who could very well be the best wide receiver not named Hunter in this year's draft class.

One thing remains constant, though: New England can't screw this up, as the future of Drake Maye could depend on who the Pats select on Day 1 in a few weeks.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News