Patriots Facing Big Challenge With Potential Blockbuster Trade
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while the Patriots absolutely have a chance to land a franchise-changing player at that spot, there is also a chance New England can trade the selection.
The Pats still have significant holes up and down their roster, so it might actually make sense for them to move the No. 4 pick to collect as much draft capital as possible.
However, Chad Graff of The Athletic notes that there is no easy path for the Patriots to do that, explaining that they may have a difficult time finding a trading partner.
"Their best hope is that a quarterback-needy team like the Jets — or another team picking in the teens — really falls in love with Sanders, and that motivates them to get aggressive with an offer to move up," Graff wrote. "But at this point, it doesn’t seem particularly likely that quarterback-needy teams behind the Patriots will be infatuated enough to move up for Sanders. So at this point, it feels like the Patriots may have to be content with making a selection when they’re on the clock at No. 4."
Not that that's the worst thing in the world. There is a good chance that one of Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will be available when New England picks, and even if both of those players are off the board, the Pats can nab a franchise left tackle in Will Campbell.
Heck, the Patriots could also look to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who could very well be the best wide receiver not named Hunter in this year's draft class.
One thing remains constant, though: New England can't screw this up, as the future of Drake Maye could depend on who the Pats select on Day 1 in a few weeks.
