Stefon Diggs Sends Message to Patriots Embattled WR
The New England Patriots made a major addition to their receiving corps last week, signing Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract.
Diggs is expected to assume the No. 1 receiver role for the Patriots next season so long as he returns healthy, which will certainly make things interesting for the rest of New England's pass-catchers.
One player that was a massive disappointment in 2024 was Ja'Lynn Polk, who was selected in the second round of last year's NFL Draft and was expected to be a significant contributor. Instead, he struggled mightily, logging just 12 catches for 87 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Here's the thing: Polk wears No. 1, the same jersey number Diggs donned with the Houston Texans. However, Diggs has no intention of snatching the digit from Polk and dropped a rather bold claim on the young wide out when the subject was broached on social media.
Polk had a very impressive 2023 season at the University of Washington, hauling in 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine scores as the Huskies' No. 2 receiver behind Rome Odunze.
As a result, there was genuine excitement when the Pats nabbed him last spring, but he was unable to impress Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff.
Perhaps Mike Vrabel will be able to better utilize Polk in 2025, and apparently, the new head coach has already developed a strong rapport with the second-year receiver.
It also should help Polk that Diggs is now in the field, as he will have a proven veteran presence to learn from in his sophomore campaign.
Diggs made four straight Pro Bowls with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023 and also notched five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before this past season. He played just eight games with the Texans in 2024 before tearing his ACL.
