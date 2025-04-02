Patriots Warned to Avoid Drafting These Two Positions
The New England Patriots still have plenty of needs up and down their roster in spite of a spending spree in free agency, and they will have a chance to fill those holes in the NFL Draft.
Here is the thing, though: some of the Patriots' needs are more glaring than others, which is why they should focus on addressing those above all else.
That's why Sean T. McGuire of NESN has advised to New England to avoid selecting two positions with the number four overall pick of the draft later this month.
"Because the reality is New England isn’t in position to draft lesser-valued positions like tight end or running back at No. 4.," McGuire wrote. "Despite the fact running back Ashton Jeanty and [Tyler] Warren, again, represent two of the top 10 prospects in the class."
There has been some buzz that the Pats could potentially take Jeanty with their first-round draft choice, and head coach Mike Vrabel himself noted how much he likes Warren.
However, it simply would not be wise for the Patriots to roll with either one of those two players while ignoring their much more blatant holes.
"The Patriots have bigger need," McGuire continued. "They don’t have a starting caliber left tackle while tight end might be their most solidified position group, headlined by reliable veterans Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper. Henry and Hooper won’t be around forever, but the point stands."
New England has done very little to repair its ailing offensive line in free agency, only signing right tackle Morgan Moses. Otherwise, the Pats still need to fix things in the trenches in order to ensure that Drake Maye will remain upright next season.
Not only that, but the Patriots need to add another wide receiver, even after acquiring Stefon Diggs.
As tempting as drafting Jeanty or Warren may be, New England would be better off staying the course and filling its most prominent needs.
