Eagles Sign Former Patriots QB
The New England Patriots may not have a long history with quarterback Ian Book as he was a member of the franchise for a very short period of time.
Book was with the Patriots for five days back in 2023. He obviously didn't end up earning a spot on the team, but he was in New England nonetheless. Now, Book has found a new home heading into Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Book has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. They made the move with Jalen Hurts potentially missing Week 17 due to a concussion.
Should Hurts be unable to play, the Eagles will hope that Kenny Pickett can be the starter. However, he is dealing with a rib injury as well.
Tanner McKee and Book would be the next options behind Pickett.
Book, who was originally selected with the No. 133 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, has not had the kind of NFL career that he was hoping to have. He has played in just one regular season game with the Saints, completing 12 of his 20 pass attempts for 135 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
During his college career, he was a standout quarterback for Notre Dame. He ended his college career completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. Book also recorded 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.
More than likely, his move to Philadelphia will be a short one. When Hurts returns to the field, Book could very well end up looking for another job once again.
He has become an NFL journeyman. Perhaps, at just 26 years old, he will still receive another opportunity to play. Maybe, it will come with the Eagles this season.
