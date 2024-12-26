3 Overlooked Roster Needs for the Patriots
The NFL offseason can't get here soon enough for the New England Patriots, who will be looking to fill a plethora of needs up and down their roster.
But while some of the Patriots' needs are obvious (like wide receiver and offensive line), they also have some under-the-radar holes that need to be addressed.
Here are three overlooked issues for New England going into free agency.
Running back
The Pats signed Rhamondre Stevenson to a contract extension last offseason, but he hasn't exactly lived up to expectations in 2024, rushing for 800 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Stevenson has also had severe issues with ball security this year, fumbling seven times.
While the running back position has been marginalized in today's NFL, it's still nice to have some good weapons in the backfield. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
The Patriots did sign Antonio Gibson last March, but Gibson hasn't really panned out.
New England should look to bring in another halfback in free agency.
Defensive tackle
The Pats were actually alright at defensive tackle entering 2024, but thanks to Christian Barmore's scary complications from blood clots and Daniel Ekuale's impending free agency, it has actually become a significant issue for the club.
There should be plenty of interesting options available in free agency as far as interior defensive linemen are concerned, and the Patriots—with their massive cap room—should look to add at least one.
New England ranks toward the bottom of the NFL in run defense this season, so addressing things up the middle would go a long way in solving that problem.
The pass rush isn't the only issue the Pats have had defensively in 2024.
Cornerback
The Pats do have a rising star in their secondary in Christian Gonzalez, but as far as the other cornerback spot is concerned, the Patriots are searching for answers.
Jonathan Jones has been occupying one of the two slots for quite some time, but he is slated to hit free agency, and it doesn't look like the aging veteran will return.
New England has some options it can explore on the trade market (maybe Denzel Ward?), and there will also be some very interesting names available via free agency.
Having a pair of lockdown corners is paramount in today's game, and the Pats could very well end up with two (including Gonzalez) if they make the right moves this offseason.
