Patriots are Perfect Match for Cowboys Star Defender
The New England Patriots will have their work cut out for them heading into NFL free agency.
The Patriots have some very obvious needs at wide receiver and offensive line, and they also need to add another pass rusher or two.
However, New England has another hole that it really should address: defensive tackle.
Christian Barmore's future is uncertain courtesy of complications from blood clots, and Daniel Ekuale is set to hit free agency himself.
The good news is that the Pats are slated to have tons of cap room going into the offseason, so they will definitely have the financial means to sign the best interior defensive lineman available.
That's why the Patriots should absolutely pursue Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.
Odighizuwa may very well be one of the most underrated defenders in football. Through 15 games this season, he has racked up 42 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble and also boasts a terrific 77.5 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at UCLA, was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He has quietly established himself as one of Dallas' top defensive players, as he immediately became a starter during his rookie campaign.
Since then, Odighizuwa has been a lynchpin up front for the Cowboys, but the problem for Dallas is that it may not have the resources to re-sign he unheralded star.
Enter New England, who can absolutely afford to pay Odighizuwa top dollar (and he deserves it).
If the Pats sign Odighizuwa and also bring in a pass rusher and another cornerback, they would suddenly have a pretty menacing defense that would be leagues above what it ha been in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!