Report: Patriots Discussed Trade for Ravens WR
The New England Patriots were seemingly among a short list of teams earlier this offseason inquiring about a wide receiver trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots held conversations with the Ravens about a potential deal for Rashod Bateman, before he and Baltimore agreed on a three-year, $36.75 million extension.
"What led to his contract extension was that he was almost traded during this offseason," Fowler said. "He went to the Ravens, wanted a new deal, they essentially said no, but they gave him permission to seek a trade. So, he went out on the open market, talked to teams, and I was told there were several involved: the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers. So, he saw that he had a market, the Ravens saw that, and said, 'Okay, we'll just pay you instead. We won't trade you."
During the 2024 season with the Ravens, Bateman put together a career year. He played in 17 games and started in 14, logging 45 receptions, 756 yards and a whopping nine touchdowns to emerge as one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets in a near MVP-winning campaign.
Therefore, it makes sense as to why the Ravens would want to get a deal done with Bateman to keep him on board for the foreseeable future, considering his existing chemistry with Jackson and an appealing timeline that keeps him producing at a high level for the next five to seven years.
Yet, it does lead you to wonder what a deal with the Patriots would've looked like, along with what their offense would have grown into by bringing him into the fold with their existing weapons on board. New England's receiver group is on the upswing for 2025 after a productive offseason, but perhaps an addition of the 2021 first-rounder would've made the outlook a tad bit better.
In an ever-growing list of good wide receivers linked to the Patriots in trade rumors only to never develop into anything, you can now add Bateman as one of many pass-catchers to fall into that category for New England across recent history.
