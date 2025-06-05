Insider Reveals Patriots' Mike Vrabel's Stance on Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs created quite a stir during Memorial Day weekend, when a video clip of him surfaced of him engaging in some rather controversial behavior on a boat.
What's more, Patriots organized team activities were going on at the time, which made Diggs' boat trip all the more contentious.
Well, apparently head coach Mike Vrabel met with Diggs — who showed up to OTAs earlier this week — following the incident, and his message to the four-time Pro Bowler was very clear, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
“By all accounts, that conversation went fine. I think he was truthful with Mike," Breer told NBC Sports Boston. "I think there was at least some degree of like, ‘What were you doing?’ And it’s not so much just being on a boat on Memorial Day weekend, whatever was in the bag. It’s more like, ‘There are cameras on the boat? What are you (thinking)?'”
Breer added that New England is past the point of potentially releasing Diggs, which was rumored to be on the table after the Diggs video surfaced.
The Pats signed Diggs to a three-year contract in free agency, hoping that the former Buffalo Bills star would solidify what was a horrendous receiving corps last year.
Diggs is definitely a risky bet, as he is coming off of a torn ACL he suffered midway through the 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans. Couple that with the fact that he is 31 years old and doesn't appear to have quite as much juice as he did a few years ago, and you do have to wonder if he will be able to produce at the level the Patriots are hoping next fall.
The former fifth-round pick caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season.
