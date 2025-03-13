49ers Sign Former Patriots QB
The New England Patriots were quick to move on from Mac Jones following the 2023 season. What started out looking like New England had found their long-term franchise quarterback after a 10-7 season and playoff berth, as well as a Pro Bowl appearance for the then-rookie, things went downhill quickly.
Jones went 8-17 over the next two seasons as the Patriots' starter and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 season. The former first-round pick started seven games for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence on the shelf, throwing eight touchdowns to eight interceptions. Now, the Alabama product is on the move again.
Jones is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, citing that he wanted to work with Kyle Shanahan. The deal is for two years and worth $7 million, with $5 million guaranteed. This will draw many back to the 2021 NFL Draft cycle, where it was the popular belief that Jones would be drafted third overall by the 49ers. Instead, they took Trey Lanc,e and Jones was taken at No. 15 by New England.
Jones has a career record of 20-29 as a starter with 54 touchdown passes to 44 interceptions.
While it is highly unlikely Jones becomes the starter unless something happens to Brock Purdy, or unless the 49ers surprise everyone and send him elsewhere, they get a reliable backup in Jones who will be able to operate Shanahan's system.
