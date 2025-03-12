Super Bowl MVP WR Available For Patriots
The New England Patriots have gone all in with their new start, signing a list of star free agents to long-term deals. The Patriots have added the likes of cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge rusher Harold Landry, and linebacker Robert Spillane.
And while all these additions are good ones for the Patriots and new head coach Mike Vrabel, but there is a potential addition they could make that would greatly benefit their young quarterback, Drake Maye.
The Los Angeles Rams have officially released star receiver Cooper Kupp after failing to find a trade partner for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Patriots' young corps, and their second-year quarterback, would greatly benefit from having Kupp come to New England. While he has missed time over the last three seasons, he is still a reliable weapon when healthy. Putting him in the slot to be an easy button for Maye would be very beneficial for the Patriots' offense, especially with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has had a ton of success with slot receivers in the past like Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.
Kupp is a former receiving triple crown winner, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2021. His 145 receptions that year are the second-most all-time for a receiver in a season. He currently sits with 634 catches, 7,776 yards, and 75 touchdowns.
