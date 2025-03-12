Report: Patriots in Hot Water for Illegal Free Agent Move
The New England Patriots entered NFL free agency with more cap room than any other team in the league, so we all knew they were going to be aggressive.
That's especially considering that the Patriots probably have more holes up and down their roster than the other 31 teams, so they were always going to be desperate.
One of New England's biggest reported targets going into the free-agent period was offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who ultimately agreed to re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens. But did the Pats try to get to Stanley before the legal tampering period began on Monday?
It appears so, as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the Patriots may have made Stanley an offer over the weekend.
"Obviously this stuff was spoken about conceptually, I guess is the best way to put it," Breer said on NBC Sports. "Some free agency might have happened over the weekend."
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston chimed in and added, "This may have been illegal tampering."
Apparently, New England made an offer to Stanley that featured over $24 million in average annual value, which is was above the three-year, $60 million pact the two-time Pro Bowler agreed to in order to remain with the Ravens.
But if the Pats really did make a push for Stanley before the legal tampering period commenced, they could be in some hot water.
Of course, the NFL would have to prove that the Patriots did this, and to be perfectly blunt, this type of thing probably happens all the time. Heck, Breer added that the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders both had offers out to Stanley, as well.
Regardless, New England lost out on Stanley and pivoted by signing Morgan Moses instead.
