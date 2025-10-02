Stefon Diggs Walks Back Controversial Patriots Comfort Comments
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While it appears that New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is beginning to find his groove in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, he remains careful not to get too comfortable.
Less than 24 hours removed from logging his 37th career game in which he earned at least 100 receiving yards — a 42-13 Pats’ victory over the Carolina Panthers — Diggs revealed that he put his level of comfort within the Pats’ offense at a “5” on a scale of 1-10. Shortly thereafter, the two-time All-Pro clarified his assessment, while putting to rest any uneasiness that he may be dissatisfied or frustrated with his new surroundings.
“When I said the other day it was a 5 out of 10, obviously, I was being facetious, or sarcastic in a way,” Diggs said. “Just because, the way I look at it, I never want to get too comfortable. I said 5 out of 10 because if it’s 8 out of 10, or 9 out of 10, I don’t really have to look at my notes. I don’t really have to look over it multiple times.”
“For me, I’m just trying to keep it at a comfort level of being hungry, and humble ... not going in thinking I’ve got it all figured out. That offense does throw some curve balls at you.”
After leading the team with six catches for 101 yards in Week 4, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. On the season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 19 catches for 213 yards. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.
Accordingly, his skill set has seemingly become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Still, McDaniels’ offense is known for its complexity — a trait which often carries a tough road to assimilation for new pass catchers. Though Diggs acknowledged that there is still much work to be done before he truly finds his comfort zone, he feels properly supported by his teammates, as well as his head coach.
”We need to start making sure that that comfort level continues to increase, continuing to improve,” head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week. “This is a progress league. We understand that. We have to continue to get better and improve as the season goes on. And we need to make sure that we understand that, we have to be better next week and moving forward than we were last week.”
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs is also providing a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he was also voted a captain in his first year with the Houston Texans last season. Though he may not be carrying that distinction this season with New England, he is content to lead by example.
As the Pats prepare to take on the Bills for a Week 5 showdown this weekend in Orchard Park, NY, Diggs is hoping to put his newfound groove on display for his former Buffalo teammates, while following the direction of his coaches. Based on his usage thus far, that could mean aligning either in the slot or along the perimeter.
For Diggs, the objective remains the same — regardless of his positioning.
“He [Vrabel] knows how much time I put in and how hard I work … especially during the week,” Diggs said. “Moving around, it’s part of being a professional, part of me being in the league a long time, being trusted,” said Diggs, I don’t know where I’m going to be (lined up), but wherever I’m at, I’m going to try to get open and catch the ball.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!