Three Key Takeaways from Patriots' First Half Against Panthers
One things for sure, the New England Patriots are focused on moving the football in Week 4.
New head coach Mike Vrabel is clearly looking to improve the Patriots record at home in Gillette Stadium. The Pats got off to a hot start during their start against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams entered with plenty of motivation, with each looking to add to their win column instead of falling to 1-3.
But for the Patriots, the first half showed they wanted it more, with Vrabel leading them to a 28-6 lead entering the locker room.
Here's three key takeaways from the first half.
3. Overall Domination Across First Two Quarters
In the first half, the Patriots averaged 6.9 yards per play compared to Carolina's 4.4. Vrabel also prioritized running the football more, with the Pats posting 71 rushing yards in the first half compared to the Panthers' 58 yards recorded in the ground game.
The Panthers were only able to tally one touchdown across the first two quarters of play, with placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald missing the extra point.
2. Patriots Fans' Wish Granted with TreVeyon Henderson
Ball security issues have plagued key running back Rhamondre Stevenson throughout the Patriots' first few games of the year, even leading fans to wonder if he'd be benched or calling for rotation changes.
Other fans instead wished to see more action from rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson — who is coming off winning a national championship for Ohio State in 2025.
Vrabel apparently listed and granted fans wishes; Henderson rushed for 15 yards (four carries) and recorded his first career touchdown in the first half against the Panthers.
1. Drake Maye Remains Focused on Building Chemistry with Stefon Diggs
During Wednesday's press conference, quarterback Drake Maye told the media he's been wanting to utilize wide receiver Stefon Diggs more.
"We try to put him in circumstances where he's getting the ball, and [having] an option to get the ball on big plays," Maye said of Diggs at Wednesday's press conference. "He's making plays so he's in positions on key downs to make plays and I've got full trust in him. He just keeps showing it every week. You just try to get him the ball more. I told him that, you know, today.”
Prior to play against Carolina, the 31-year-old receiver has 13 catches (currently the best on the team) on 15 targets for 112 yards through the first three games.
Maye throwing to Diggs more was clearly worked into the game plan. The signal caller threw a beauty to Diggs at the 8:30 mark of the first quarter.
Patriots fans can only hope the Pats continue their momentum in the second half. A win over the Panthers will see Vrabel record his first home-win with the New England franchise.
