Tom Brady Gets Real on Patriots' Mike Vrabel Hire
The New England Patriots made nothing short of a big acquisition to the building this offseason with the move to land the franchise's next head coach in Mike Vrabel, coming in to help right the ship of this team that seen some dark days in recent years, but has a new sense of optimism for the year ahead with a new lead man taking the ropes on the sidelines.
And in the eyes of former Patriots quarterback and franchise legend Tom Brady, it seems like he's a big fan of the team's offseason hire.
During an interview with SportsCasting's DJ Siddiqi, Brady shared some of his thoughts on the Patriots and their decision to hire Mike Vrabel as their head coach, and it's clear he has confidence in his former teammate in his new situation.
"Mike’s a great coach, and the Patriots have a great leader for that organization,” Brady said. “I know he’s going to do a great job. I know he’s all about tough, disciplined, hard-nosed physical brand of football. He’s a terrific coach and a great friend of mine still."
Brady and Vrabel were a part of the Patriots' roster together from the 2001 season to 2008, where the pairing was a part of an abundance of the team's success, headlined by three Super Bowl championships.
And for Brady, perhaps one of the biggest things Vrabel will bring to his new situation in Foxboro is his relentless mentality, something he showed during their time on the field together, and a trait in which Brady even sees a bit of himself in.
“He’s got this no-bullshit mentality about him and I love that,” says Brady. “That’s why I think he and I have always connected. It’s this mentality that we’re not making excuses, we’re going to go out there and get the job done, and we’re not going to complain. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to be resilient, and that’s how you get things done.”
“When you’re in tough competition, you’re not going to make excuses, you’re going to go out there and give it your best every day,” says Brady of Vrabel. “I love that mentality. I’ve had that mentality for a long time. We all need that mentality: no excuses, no complaints, go out there and get it done, have great communication. If you fail, then get your ass back up and go try again and learn from it, and develop resilience and self-confidence and be better the next time. You just keep trying until you succeed.”
Vrabel has long been praised around the league for his ability to be a high-end motivator, get the best out of his guys in-between the lines, and attack the job with an unmatched mentality that even lands the praise of one of the game's greatest to ever step on the field.
For Patriots fans, that credit from the greatest of all time should act as a major boost of confidence for what could be in store for the next era of Vrabel-led football. Time will tell if those pieces for success can be put together as early as year one in New England.
