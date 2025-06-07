Patriots New Defender Lands Intriguing Prediction
Could the New England Patriots finish next season with a Pro Bowler in their defensive front seven?
For offseason addition Harold Landry III, the stage might be set to return to that Pro Bowler-type status for the season ahead in Foxborough.
CBS Sports analyst Tyler Sullivan recently outlined his selection for the Patriots' most under-the-radar player for the 2025 NFL season, and while making the case for Landry as New England's choice, he projected the former Titans edge rusher to potentially turn back the clock to shades of his peak production.
"Despite signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Patriots in March, Landry has sort of been lost in the shuffle of New England's busy offseason," Sullivan wrote. "However, his addition shouldn't be overlooked. New England was dead last in the NFL in sacks in 2024 and had the fourth-lowest pressure rate. Landry comes to Foxborough with a prior history working under coach Mike Vrabel due to their shared time with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel was at the helm when Landry posted a 12-sack season in 2021, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach that Pro Bowl level this year with his new squad."
When looking at the Patriots' defensive front and pass rush, it's a group that needs to take major steps forward from their results last season, when they were one of the NFL's worst-ranked teams in total sacks, pressures and hurries.
Yet, if Landry can find his way back to similar numbers that he put up in Tennessee a few years ago, his presence as a playmaker on the defensive line would pay massive dividends.
It could be wishful thinking to see his stats return to the status seen during his Pro Bowl season in 2021 with 12 sacks and 75 total tackles, but if there's anyone to get that type of juice out of him, it's his former head coach that saw it happen in the first place in Mike Vrabel.
Regardless, it's difficult to see the Patriots' pass rush panning out as poorly as we saw last season, but for the unit to go from good to great, that may have to come with Landry's resurgence as one of the league's better, more experienced pass rushers. Time will tell if the pieces can come together for that to happen.
