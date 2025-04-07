Commanders Hire Former Patriots WR as Assistant Coach
The Washington Commanders have a new coach on their staff, and it is one of the best receivers of the 2000s. Former New England Patriots wide receiver is heading to Landover, where he will have a spot on Dan Quinn's staff, per Mike Reiss. Bobby Engram is the team's current receivers coach, so Welker's official title and role are yet to be determined.
Welker began his coaching career with the Houston Texans in 2017, where he was an offensive assistant through the 2018 season. From 2019-21, he was the wide receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers before following Mike McDaniel to Miami and taking the same role with the Dolphins from 2022-25. During that span, he helped Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle become one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL, with the former having several historic seasons. In 2022 and 2023, Hill had 119 catches in each season, going over 1,700 yards in both years. Had it not been for an injury, many believe Hill could have broken Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. Welker now heads to Washington, where he will have Terry McLaurin to work with, as well as Deebo Samuel, whom he coached during his time with the 49ers.
Wes Welker helped the New England Patriots put together one of the most dominant runs in NFL history in the late 2000s and early 2010s. From 2007-12, he was a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a two-time Second-Team All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He also led the NFL in receptions three times and helped New England appear in two Super Bowls. While he never won a world championship, he was one of the best players on the best team in the NFL for a long period of time and easily one of the best Patriots of all time.
