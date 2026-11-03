3 Patriots Who Could Be On The Move as Trade Deadline Approaches

Are the New England Patriots buyers or sellers?



We won't know for certain until the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline passes. Until then, speculation will continue to surround which players could be on the move if another team picks up the phone.



Let's take a look at a few Patriots players whose names could come up in trade discussions.

DT Christian Barmore

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots are willing to move Barmore, with a potential asking price of a fourth-round pick.



"My understanding is the price would be about a fourth-round pick, and he may be tradable because if you look at his contract, he's making $13.3 million this year," Breer said. "His numbers balloon after this year, those numbers aren't guaranteed. So, a team could wind up walking away from that if they did trade for him. But this is a player that very clearly, you know, is available. And if somebody's willing to swing the Patriots a fourth-round pick, I think something could happen."



Barmore's contract is set to become significantly more expensive following this season. According to Spotrac, he carries a projected cap hit of $23.6 million in 2027 and $24.6 million in 2028.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of that, Barmore has seen his role shift toward a more pass-rush-heavy assignment, resulting in a lower snap share compared to fellow defensive linemen Milton Williams and Cory Durden.



"Just trying to find ways to have him affect the quarterback, try to make that his primary role," Mike Vrabel told the media. "We try to play everybody, try to play as many guys we can and find roles for everybody."



With the Patriots getting solid contributions from depth players like Durden and Leonard Taylor III, and Barmore's future cap hits increasing, New England could view this as an opportunity to bolster their draft capital moving forward.



If New England were to move off Barmore, however, they don't have an immediate answer to fill his production. No Patriot defensive lineman has more sacks (3.5) than Barmore through Week 8.



RB TreVeyon Henderson

While no official reports indicate the Patriots are considering a trade involving Henderson, a series of interesting roster moves has fueled speculation about the second-year back.



Henderson has struggled to replicate his rookie success, with his playing time fluctuating throughout the season. He's averaging just 18 offensive snaps per game.



In his most recent outing, a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, Henderson rushed just three times for nine yards.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 8, Henderson notably missed Wednesday's practice. Reporters spotted him in the Patriots' locker room, out of uniform, before he left the facility wearing a backpack.



It was later announced that Henderson was dealing with an illness, which ultimately ruled him out against Miami.



With Henderson sidelined, New England was expected to elevate running back Lan Larison from the practice squad for Sunday's game. However, the Patriots instead signed Larison to the active roster, bringing their total number of running backs to four.



"Well, we just had a spot open and felt like that would give us some flexibility down the road," Mike Vrabel told the media Monday.



The Patriots coaching staff has continued to express confidence in Henderson moving forward, but his varying role and the addition of Larison have raised questions about his place in the backfield.



He would make an enticing option for any team looking to get younger at the position and add an explosive element to their rushing rotation.

CB Carlton Davis

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (21) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Appearing on NBC Sports Boston, Breer also suggested veteran cornerback Carlton Davis could be on the move.



Davis originally signed with New England to a three-year, $54 million contract that could reach $60 million ahead of the 2025 season. He's been a serviceable addition as a Patriot, particularly in the postseason, where he recorded two interceptions during New England's run to the Super Bowl.



However, injuries have hampered his tenure in New England. In 2026, Davis has appeared in just four games while dealing with a neck injury.



If the Patriots want to move on from Davis, they could wait until the offseason. His contract includes a potential out following the 2026 season that would leave New England with a $5.5 million dead cap hit.



Still, if a cornerback-needy team expresses interest before the deadline, the Patriots could be willing to explore their options.

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