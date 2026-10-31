Patriots Make 2 Moves After Downgrading A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots will be down two offensive stars for their Week 8 road tilt with the Miami Dolphins. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) were both downgraded to out after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Brown, who had already missed four games this year with a high-ankle sprain, suited up in the last two weeks — with just three receptions in each game. This week, his knee — an injury that's plagued him throughout his career — popped up on Wednesday's injury report, which limited him. He would miss the next two practices.

Did Brown get banged up during Wednesday's practice?

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) is chased by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24)in the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just like everything else, when you come out of the game or a long week or practice on Monday, you evaluate the player," Vrabel said Friday. "He just wasn't able to practice or finish practice on Wednesday. So, we'll continue to treat him, and then we'll see where he is tomorrow."

As for Henderson's status, the second-year back has dealt with an ankle injury throughout the year. He played minimal snaps last week against the Chicago Bears, but missed the final two practices with an illness. He was spotted in the locker room in street clothes while reporters were present, but didn't suit up on either Thursday or Friday.

The Patriots also ruled second-year offensive tackle Marcus Bryant out with an ankle injury. He'll have until Wednesday to be activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. If not, he'll be out for the rest of the season.

Patriots Add Pair From Practice Squad, One Gets Signed

To help replace the losses of both Brown and Henderson, the team announced that they've signed running back Lan Larison to the 53-man roster, and temporarily elevated wide receiver Ryan Miller from the practice squad to the active game day roster.

For Larison, this game will be his second of the season, and his first since Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. He'll slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner in the backfield for the foreseeable future, and potentially chip in when it comes to returning kicks. Against the Seahawks in the season opener, Larison took back two kicks for 49 yards. He also had two catches for nine yards.

Larison fills an open roster spot the Patriots had.

Miller, who's only been with the Patriots for less than two weeks, signed to the practice squad after beginning the year with the Dolphins. In fact, seven weeks in, the 26-year-old wideout currently remains the team's fifth-leading receiver of the season with 92 yards. He had a 77-yard touchdown in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Ryan Miller (84) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium,. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller got the call-up over fellow practice squad receivers Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner and Chandler Brayboy, who all haven't made their season debuts yet. It was obvious that the Patriots would elevate a wideout for Sunday after Brown's downgrade, and Miller — who has extensive special teams experience — was a likely candidate.

The Patriots have just three healthy wide receivers on the active roster, and Miller will now join them as the fourth. DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III will all play — but that's not a trio that strikes a whole lot of fear into opposing teams. The Patriots will be without Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins — the latter two remain on IR with shoulder and calf injuries, respectively.

"Everybody comes in and prepares as a starter. We've had to use guys from the practice squad, and if needed, we'll have one of those guys ready," Vrabel said. "I know that they all are. Whether that be somebody like Lan Larison or somebody that's been on the offensive line that has to be ready to come up. We've seen that with defensive players. So that's nothing new for us."

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