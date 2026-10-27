Patriots Trade Deadline Tracker: Every Rumor for New England with 2 Weeks to Go

The NFL's trade deadline was pushed back a week this year, so the New England Patriots and 31 other teams will have until Nov. 10 to try and get deals done this season.

The Patriots, currently sitting at 4-3 and in second place in the AFC East, could end up being active on the market. Injuries across the board and potential depth issues at other places could led Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel to try and improve the team somehow, someway.

Aleady in this calendar year, the Patriots have made a few trades. Back in March, they shipped away Garrett Bradbury and Marte Mapu before acquiring A.J. Brown in a block buster deal with the Philadelphia Eagles three months later. During the summer, Kayshon Boutte was dealth to the Houston Texans and during roster cuts, the Patriots also sent draft picks for Corey Kiner and Walter Rouse.

So could they end up making a deal mid-season? Here's all the rumors, quotes and storylines that are surrounding the Patriots as the trade deadline looms.

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the team’s recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 26: Mike Vrabel Doesn't Shut Trade Door

A few days after the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, Vrabel spoke with reporters about how the team is stacking up prior to their Week 8 game with the Miami Dolphins. One of the questions posed was about if the Patriots will be active on the phones.

His answer left the door open for a deal being made, but the head coach also didn't officially dig a potential move into the sand. Like most coach-speak, Vrabel discussed how the Patriots would make moves to try and improve the overall roster in totality, and not try to single out a certain spot that needs upgrading.

"We're going to try to do everything we can to help the team," Vrabel said. "I don't know if we will or we won't. I would imagine that we'll try to do everything that we can to help us, within reason, and makes sense for us. I don't know how you want to interpret that, but I'm sure we'll listen and talk, just like everybody else does."

Some positions that the Patriots could end up attacking are running back, offensive guard (with a myriad of injuries hitting that group), interior defensive line and some backup cornerbacks.

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