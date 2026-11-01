Patriots Week 8 Inactives vs. Dolphins: With A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson Out, Who Steps Up?

The New England Patriots, like most games this season, won't be at full strength for their Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins. Injuries continue to pile up for the 4-3 Pats, and while they were relatively healthy during practice this week, two big names won't end up suiting up.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson were both ruled out Saturday, so the Patriots will need to find ways to fill the roles left by those two offensive stars. It hasn't been the greatest of seasons for Brown and Henderson to this point, but their explosiveness will be missed.

Here's a look at the inactives for both the Patriots and Dolphins, including several members of the New England offense that could leave big holes.

Patriots Inactives Dolphins Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) WR Jared Wayne RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness) TE Justin Joly WR A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) OG Kadyn Proctor (concussion) CB Channing Canada OG Christian Haynes CB Karon Prunty EDGE Jamree Kromah S Elliott Davison CB Marcellas Dial

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big return for the Patriots is Carlton Davis, who'll suit up after missing three-straight games with a neck injury. His return forces the young trio of Karon Prunty, Channing Canada and Elliott Davison to the sideline. Offensive guard Ben Brown also returns after missing last week's loss with a knee injury.

Behren Morton will remain the emergency third quarterback and can only enter the game if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito both get hurt. If the Patriots were to put in Morton, that means Maye and DeVito wouldn't be able to re-enter the game unless they're medically cleared to return.

Major Offensive Weapons Out ... Again

The Patriots got Brown back into the lineup a few weeks ago, but he hasn't been as advertised. He's caught just six passes since being activated to the 53-man roster and is now dealing with a knee injury that's plagued him for several years.

Without Brown, the Patriots are down to just four receivers for the game — DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams and Ryan Miller, who was temporarily elevated to the roster from the practice squad this weekend. That group will be tasked to help pick up the slack left from Brown, Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs.

"We want our best players to play, and I would consider him one of those," head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday about if the team had considered scaling back Brown's playing time after a lot of snaps in the last two games. "Again, we're really here focused on trying to get a win on the road in the division."

Because the Patriots are slim at wideout, all four tight ends on the active roster (Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu, Tanner Arkin) will dress.

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson hasn't been that dynamic this year, often rotating into the game with third-string Corey Kiner. Against the Bears in Week 7, he only carried the ball three times and spent most of the first half on the sideline. The Patriots signed Lan Larison off of the practice squad to help fill an open roster spot and try to add some insurance in a thinner running back room.

Big Opportunities For Patriots DTs

The Dolphins will be without their starting left guard in Kadyn Proctor, who sat out all three of the team's practices this week with a concussion. The first round rookie had been playing well to start his NFL career, but will now miss his first game. He'll be replaced by Jarrett Kingston, who was claimed off of waivers ahead of the regular season.

Without Proctor, the Patriots' defensive line trio of Milton Williams, Christian Barmore and Cory Durden have a shot to impact the game from the interior. The Dolphins' offense is powered by their ground game, led by quarterback Malik Willis and running back Ollie Gordon.

"Ollie's a big back. He's taken advantage of his opportunities, just like we always talk about in the National Football League. He's got, whatever, the last four games, four touchdowns, he's averaging 4.8 yards a carry," Vrabel said. "So, he's doing exactly what we talk about and getting opportunities and making the most of them. Whether they pull guys, it's gap scheme or zone or toss crack, you basically just have to be able to get guys over there. When they move and they add gaps somewhere else, you're going to have to either take linemen over there, or you're going to have to get linebackers to fit and secondary players to be able to make tackles."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (74) and offensive tackle Patrick Paul (52) defend against Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Patriots are able to make life tough in the trenches and stop the Dolphins' ground attack, this could be the easiest way for the visitors to come out of South Florida with a win.

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