4 Big-Time Storylines That Could Define Patriots' TNF Battle with Bears

CHICAGO — Before the season started, I had the New England Patriots at 4-2 heading into a primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears. Now that we're in Week 7 and the Patriots are set to face these Bears tonight, I'm going to pat myself on the back (although I did have them beating the Jaguars and losing to the Bills).

I think this game will be a real litmus test for the Patriots, who are entering the game on a three-game winning streak. Impressive wins over the Bills and Raiders gave some hope, but last week's victory over the Jets left head coach Mike Vrabel feeling "lucky" with the result. This game, and opponent, doesn't offer that same level of grace.

"There's a lot of volume. They do a lot of things well, and you'll have to be prepared for some unscouted looks," Vrabel said Wednesday on the Bears offense. "But (head coach Ben Johnson) stays aggressive. He has a lot of faith in those guys on fourth down. He marries up formations and motions."

Here are four things to watch when both sides take the field Thursday night, including one of the league's best quarterback matchups of the entire season.

Can A.J. Brown Bounce Back?

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not an ideal home opener for Brown, who returned to the field after a high-ankle sprain and a four-week stint on injured reserve. Brown caught just three passes for 27 yards, and was targeted a team-high 10 times. He also dropped three more passes and flubbed an onside kick recovery opportunity.

"It's A.J. Brown. Last week is what it is," Drake Maye said Tuesday. "I wish I had some throws back and attempts I targeted his way, and I think it's part of this league. You want to make a play so bad, you want to have plays back, and there are plays that I want back every week, and that's part of it."

That one game won't define Brown's first season with the Patriots, but he's yet to truly make his mark on the field yet. If he can catch fire on a short week as the team's best offensive weapon, he could help this Patriots offense shine under the lights.

Young QBs Go Head-To-Head

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Back in 2024, the Patriots and Bears faced off from Soldier Field. At the time, both sides had rookie quarterbacks and head coaches no longer on the sideline. Two years removed, and Maye and Chicago's Caleb Williams have blossomed into some of the NFL's top gunslingers.

Maye has rebounded from a shaky start to round into form, and Williams — who missed several games with a hamstring injury — is back in full force. Both quarterbacks offer their teams the capabilities to win the game with their arm strength and mobility. They're often compared to each other because of their rookie class, but their play has also earned plenty of praise.

"Him in the pocket, I don't know if I could do some of the things he can do," Maye said. "He's special in the way he can move and kind of escape and evade pressure, and throwing on the run is pretty cool to watch. So, I don't know if I'm that shifty in the pocket. He can do some cool things, and he's got crazy arm talent, and it's fun to watch."

Can Bears Defense Dictate The Game?

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) celebrate during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of talk is centered around the Bears' potent offense. But their defense is equally as strong. Getting Kyler Gordon back last week added an extra layer to the secondary, and that unit has a whole has been stout all season.

"It's excellent. It's very good," Vrabel said. "So, I think we have to stay balanced, but also find ways to run the football. They just haven't had a lot of plays against them. When you play with the lead, then you don't see a lot of runs. So that's the challenge."

Heading into Week 7, the Bears rank sixth in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) and eighth in rushing defense (90.5 yards allowed per game). They're about middle of the pack when it comes to passing defense, and that's how the Patriots can put up some points.

Elite Head Coaching Matchup On Tap

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks to the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Vrabel and Johnson have turned their teams around fast, and were both finalists for last year's Coach of the Year award — an award Vrabel would end up winning. But Johnson interviewed for the Patriots' gig back before the 2025 season and there are still some fans around New England who talk about wanting Johnson's extensive offensive playbook.

These are two of the NFL's top head coaches and it should be a fun one to watch from Soldier Field.

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