FOXBORO –– New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has announced a handful of game designations for his team ahead of Sunday's battle against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vrabel said quarterback Drake Maye, wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Carlton Davis will not play this weekend. On the other hand, no official decision has been made on guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Romeo, I would say, we'll see how he comes in tomorrow, but I wouldn't anticipate him being up," Vrabel said on Friday before adding "(Vera-Tucker will) travel, and we'll see how that goes."

Both are yet to be activated off injured reserve, but have had their 21-day practice window opened by the team. The Patriots downgraded Doubs to out ahead of their flight to Los Angeles, so it will be another week until the wideout suits up. If AVT plays on Sunday, it will be his first game action since Week 6 against the New York Jets.

Barmore has played in all but one game this season for New England, but missed practice on Friday due to a knee injury. Vrabel mentioned he expects the lineman's official game status to be "questionable."

Who Needs to Step Up?

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Maye, Brown and potentially Doubs out this weekend, New England's offensive production may be bare this weekend. The Patriots will roll with Tommy DeVito as their starting signal caller, who tossed for just 81 yards in relief of Maye against the Detroit Lions.

"I mean, again, preparation is great," Vrabel said when asked about DeVito. "The most important thing is our performance and our participation on Sunday. So, he was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity."

Pair DeVito's first start of the year with a Chargers defense which is tied for the fourth-most interceptions in the NFL (11), the Patriots will need their entire offense to step up around their gunslinger.

Unfortunately for New England, that becomes more complicated without its two best receivers. However, it does pave the way for DeVito to get more involved with pass catchers he has more chemistry with.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receivers Mack Hollins, Efton Chism and Kyle Williams spent the majority of their reps in the summer with DeVito at quarterback. The sole outlier of the "likely to be active" group is slot receiver DeMario Douglas.

Defensively, with Davis out, New England may be forced to turn toward a combination of Marcus Jones playing on the boundary, alongside Charles Woods and Kindle Vildor working themselves in.

With potential playoff hopes still on the line, the Patriots may need substantial contributions from backups throughout the roster.

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