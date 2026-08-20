Drake Maye, A.J. Brown Connection Falters In Patriots Joint Practice vs. Eagles

FOXBORO --- When the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles stepped onto the field Thursday morning for their second joint practice of the week, all eyes remained on Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown shined on Wednesday, catching all seven of the passes that came his way in team drills. The next day started with similar fate, but soon spiraled. Drake Maye threw two interceptions on Thursday while targeting Brown.

The first came right near the goal line, on a pass attempted near the front pylon. Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen jumped in front of it, and took it back for what likely would have been a pick-six.

Later in practice, Maye went for a tight-window throw to Brown, which was tipped up by Woolen and intercepted by Philadelphia edge rusher Jalyx Hunt.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Basically, don't get too comfortable," Marcus Jones said when asked about Mike Vrabel's message to the team ahead of Thursday's practice. "You know, in the National Football League, it's 'What have you done for me lately?' And that's great that we did pretty good (on Wednesday). But we had things that we needed to get right."

For Maye, the two turnovers on Thursday could serve as a hands-on reminder of Vrabel's message. Even when Brown looks unstoppable, the 23-year-old quarterback cannot be overly complacent.

Maye, Brown Continuing To Get On Same Page

When Maye and Brown took the field for the start of training camp, it took some time to build chemistry. However, the quarterback-receiver duo has quickly found its footing throughout camp.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels speaks to wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think just growing that relationship," Maye said on Thursday. "It’s huge for a quarterback and receiver like himself, just to keep growing and keep – not just feeling like you are leveling them off and trying to keep getting better. So, he does a great job of talking to me, seeing what he sees, seeing what he is seeing in the DB, and just seeing what I see from my point of view."

Through 20 days of training camp, the work on and off the field has paid off.

"Yeah, we're definitely in a good spot right now," Brown said on Wednesday. "We're gonna continue to keep building, and I'm just gonna leave it at that."

In addition to the chemistry between the two, there is a mutual understanding of each other's excellence. Maye is coming off an MVP runner-up season while Brown has earned three career Second-team All-Pro nods.

"Yeah, I think anytime a receiver like that, who carries that much weight...I try to get the ball into their hands because they make me look good, and that is the number one thing with A.J," Maye said. "He has made a lot of plays in his career, taking it the distance on crossing routes and making great catches on deep balls, and he is another leader in the huddle, too.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) does a passing drill with running back Treveyon Henderson (32) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that is one of the biggest things with A.J. He’s got this demeanor and respect from the team that he just walked in with because of the player he has been, and I think he has taken that head on, and I really respect the way he goes about his work.

While Maye's on-field production shined through last season, Brown has also shed light on the quarterback's intangibles behind the scenes.

"Man, he's such a nice guy," Brown said when asked about Maye. "But he's like, 'Come on, I need you, I need you,' all the time. And he's pushing all of us, he's an incredible leader. I've been bragging on him, and when he speaks, a lot of guys, they're locked in.

"And that's very special to be so young, just to have the attention of the room, and he knows the offense, he knows the defense, so he's just demanding greatness, because he knows what everyone has, so you better know."

While Maye and Brown are not expected to receive a surplus of preseason reps together, the two can still continue to build chemistry together in preparation of New England's regular season opener on September 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

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