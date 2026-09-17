Drake Maye Feels Obligated to Elevate Patriots Offense This Week (And Every Week)

FOXBORO — Without A.J. Brown on the field, there will be a heightened sense of urgency for the New England Patriots' offense this week.

That's why quarterback Drake Maye feels like he'll need to step up his game from last week's dreadful loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town, he has a big chance to bounce back and earn the team's first win of the year on their home turf.

Maye will be down his top pass catcher for at least the next four weeks, so he'll have to elevate his play in the meantime.

But Maye feels like he needs to elevate his play every week he straps the pads on, not just when his best receiver isn't able to go.

Maye Needs To Elevate Everyone's Game This Week

"I think that's the job of the quarterback" Maye told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "I think (we) got some guys that have to step up, and realizing that they know that, and they’re ready for it, and really just trusting them, instilling confidence in them and just keeping the chains moving and realizing the power of a positive play and knowing those guys and be on the same page. Out here in a home environment, first one at home, looking forward to getting in front of the crowd and having that juice."

Part of what made Week 1 so rough for Maye was that he took too many risky shots in the fourth quarter. Three interceptions, including a game-losing one in the end zone with under a minute to play, highlighted the fact that sometimes Maye doesn't need to go for the home run on every snap.

It's a fine line that the 24-year-old needs to walk, but it's an important one.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That's what playing quarterback or playing in this league is all about," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "It is about our players having the knowledge, the skill and the repetitions to make great split-second decisions. I think that there is a difference between – we have said this – being reckless and being aggressive.

"We want to be aggressive. That's how we want to play. But we also have to make great decisions when there is a look or something that maybe would take a certain play away."

Maye's Accuracy Needs To Come Back In Week 2

Maye's accuracy has been his calling card since his career began. Last year, he led the NFL in completion percentage and used that superpower to propel the Patriots to Super Bowl LX. This year, against that same defense he faced in the championship bout, he wasn't as accurate.

That's what he's trying to work on throughout the week. He won't be hitting Brown in stride on the field, and instead will need to connect with Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III in preperation.

"I’m trying to be the best I can back there and strive to have games like last year where I am close to completing every pass," Maye said. "I think that takes everybody. It's a team effort and realizing that a lot of guys need to step up and do extra things and strain a little bit harder for us to keep going in the right direction."

But that's life of playing quarterback. Injuries are going to happen. Bad outings are going to happen. For Maye and the Patriots, the goal is to try and elevate his play every single time he steps on the field and start winning some games.

"My position is built on split-second decisions, and that's football," he said. "It's a game of inches. It's a game of decisions in an instant. ... I think that's the purpose of practicing and getting in the mindset, and knowing what I need to do to help this team win."

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