Patriots Get Week 1 Assignment: 'Super' Rematch On Tap To Open Season

It had been rumored for quite some time, but it's now official: The New England Patriots will face off against a familiar face to kick off the 2026 NFL season.

First reported by Barstool Sports' Kirk Minihane and later confirmed by Jordan Schultz, the Patriots will travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Lumen Field, the Patriots will be in the building to watch the Seahawks drop their Super Bowl LX banner -- the one that came at the expense of New England.

The Patriots have never opened up a regular season against the Seahawks, but are no strange to playing them early in the year. In 2020, they traveled to Seattle for a Week 2 matchup, and in 2024, the Seahawks came to Gillette Stadium for a Week 2 matchup. New England lost both of those games on the final play.

New England is also not a stranger to playing in the first NFL game of the season. In recent seasons, they kicked off the regular season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015) and Kansas City Chiefs (2017). Both of those came as the Patriots unveiled their Super Bowl banners from the year prior. This will be the opposite.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl LX last February, racing out to a 19-0 lead before pulling away to win, 29-13. Drake Maye didn't have his best game, but showed signs of life late. Ultimately, it wasn't enough and the Seahawks won their second championship in franchise history.

Several changes will have been made from the last time these two teams faced off. The Patriots added offensive firepower, including first round offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Seattle drafted Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in this year's draft, replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who left in free agency to sign with the Chiefs.

Reported 2026 Schedule:

The season opener was the second game to be officially announced for the Patriots. As it stands right now, the Patriots schedule is as follows:

Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks (8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10 vs Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany - 9:30 a.m. on FOX)

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

The 2026 schedule will be released in full on May 14, and the Patriots will have a better understanding about how this fall and winter will shape up for the defending AFC champions.

For now, they're onto Seattle.

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