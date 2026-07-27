Andy Borregales, Patriots Special Teams Have Earned Mike Vrabel's Trust

FOXBORO --- When Mike Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, there always seemed to be a revolving door when it came to his specialists.

Now, a lot of it was because the kickers struggled to make fields goals -- something Vrabel noted in his press conference before training camp Monday -- but since 2019, no Vrabel-coached team has had the same

That has a chance to change in his second year with the New England Patriots. Going into 2026, the team is rolling with kicker Andy Borregales, punter Bryce Baringer and long snapper Julian Ashby, the same group that played all of last season.

The Patriots did bring in a few rookie punters for spring competition, but for now, it's looking like this trio will be the one the defending AFC champs use this fall.

Here is Vrabel’s history with specialist since becoming a head coach:



2018 - Succop, Kern, Brinkley

2019 - Succop, Kern, Brinkley

2020 - Gostkowski, Kern, Brinkley

2021 - Ficken, Kern, Cox

2022 - Bullock, Stonehouse, Cox

2023 - Folk, Stonehouse, Cox

2025 - Borregales, Baringer,… — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) July 27, 2026

But just how important is continuity for the specialists from year to year?

"We cannot take those guys for granted, and the reason when they do their job, you never hear about them," Vrabel said.

Borregales is heading into his second year after being drafted in the sixth round in 2025. A Miami alum, he bounced back from what he called a "shaky" start to his career and finished the season on a strong note. He drilled 27 field goals, and totaled 134 points -- the most by any rookie kicker in franchise history

Despite going into his second summer, and first without direct positional competition, Borregales feels like his spot on the roster is far from settled.

Borregales Going Up Against Himself This Summer:

"I say that it's me versus me, no matter who I'm actually going against because at the end of the day, I have to be the best version of myself," Borregales said, comparing it to golf. "Maybe I'm the only kicker, but technically I haven't made the team yet, so it's really just proving it to myself and the team that I'm worthy of being their kicker."

"It is important that we make all our field goals, and it is important that we are able to change field position and get the ball off," Vrabel said. "You have to protect for those guys. But obviously, having Andy make the type of big kicks that he made last year, we felt very comfortable having him back."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots long snapper Julian Ashby (47), kicker Andy Borregales (36), and punter Bryce Baringer (17) walk to practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Borregales was drafted with Ashby last year, and they joined forces with Baringer (one of the few Bill Belichick era holdovers remaining on the roster) on the roster. Baringer, now entering a contract season, could potentially be in his final year with the Patriots.

The leg strength has always been there for him, but it's rare for punters to receive second contracts with the teams that drafted him. But based on Vrabel's words on the punter, Baringer might be here for the long haul.

"Bryce is such a calming peace for Andy and does a nice job," Vrabel said. "Really, we want our punters to be great holders and excellent at plus-50 punts. If we punt, we want them to be plus-50. That means we are moving the football and giving me a decision whether we are going to go for it on fourth down or we are going to punt."

Having the same group, the one that runs out onto the practice field together each and every day, has made Borregales' life easier in a highly-stressful profession.

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales speaks to the media after the team's third training camp practice of 2026. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"It feels great," Borregales said about the continuity. "I mean, we came back into it, and it was like nothing changed. It definitely helps because that chemistry, and like we're all on the same page no matter what. It definitely helps coming into a new year, so (I'm) excited for it."

Ultimately, Borregales knows that he and his teammates haven't been given the jobs just yet. He's focused each day on his mental visualization, and that's how Borregales knows he'll stick around.

"At the end of the day, I gotta do my job, and my job is to make my kicks," Borregales said. "But I have a great relationship with Vrabes, and that obviously plays into the confidence I get into on game day."

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