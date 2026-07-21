One Patriots Position Battle That Has Quietly Been Decided Already

There are several position groups on the New England Patriots that are bound for battles at training camp.

The third-string running back job, the fourth cornerback job and even the top two swing tackle jobs are all open for competition this year as we head into the grueling dog days of the summer. But there's one spot that already seems like it's been wrapped up for quite some time.

Mike Brown, who the Patriots signed to a one-year contract in free agency worth $1.35 million, had a strong enough spring through OTAs and mandatory minicamp that it feels comfortable to slot his name as the third safety on the roster. The former Tennessee Titans player, who played under Mike Vrabel in 2023, came to New England likely competing for a backup role.

There was no way that he would have been able to jump the starters, Kevin Byard and Craig Woodson, at least at this point. Both of those players, Byard with the Chicago Bears and Woodson in New England's starting lineup, are coming off of successful seasons in 2025 and could become one of the NFL's top safety duo.

Brown Is Top Safety Backup ... And Key Specialist

But Brown shined during the non-padded practices, both on defense and on special teams.

New England Patriots safety Mike Brown addresses the media following a voluntary offseason workout. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

In a position room that has plenty of versatile players (Brenden Schooler and Dell Pettus have been big special teams contributors during their careers), Brown might end up being one of them. During the spring, he was repping as the Patriots' punt protector on the first unit.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, Brown one of the biggest safeties in a room that isn't overly large. His size, and familiarity with a Vrabel-led defense was evident during the practices a few months back. It's clear that he was the top option behind Byard/Woodson, and it wasn't really close.

Why Brown Wanted To Sign With Patriots:

Injuries have cut into Brown's playing career since entering the league in 2022, but he's been able to stick around and earn another contract. When he talked to reporters earlier in the offseason about why he wanted to sign with New England, a lot of it was stuff that Vrabel instilled in his teams down in Tennessee.

"(The Patriots will) outwork everybody, smart, physical, do the little things right," Brown said back in May. "I would say Mike Vrabel played a huge part in that. Been around him before, so I know what kind of coach I'mma get ... I wanted to be a part of that again."

The rest of the safety room includes Pettus, Schooler, second-year John Saunders Jr. and rookie Peter Manuma. For now, at least heading into the first week of training camp, it's safe to say that Brown has earned the right to get the third-most snaps at the position to kick things off.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!