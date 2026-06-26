Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Andy Borregales Can Kick His Way Into Record Books

The New England Patriots are entering a season with plenty of expectations. Whether it's defending their division and conference titles, or just continuing to win games at the pace they did last season, eyes will be on this team as they head into the 2026 season.

So which Patriots players will play a major factor in how this year goes? Patriots On SI has you covered, as our staff has ranked the top 25 most important players in regards to their impact, importance and role on the team. For the next few weeks heading into training camp, we'll dive deep into which Patriots you should keep a sharp eye on this fall.

At No. 25, we have kicker Andy Borregales. Entering his second NFL season, the specialist turned around what was a difficult start to his career into a really productive season. Now going into 2026, the Miami alum has the opportunity to build on last year's success.

To check out our full rankings, and where Borregales stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Reliability Under Pressure

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Borregales is entering the 2026 NFL season hoping to parlay a stellar rookie-season performance into a long-term stranglehold on the position. The Miami product had an impressive 2025 campaign — a season in which he converted 84.4% of his field goals (including a perfect 4-for-4 from 50-plus yards). For his efforts, Borregales was rewarded with a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Despite his share of early struggles, Borregales demonstrated unwavering determination throughout his first NFL season. His persistence reached its pinnacle when delivering a game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pats a Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Since that time, the native Venezuelan has become an apt pupil of special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and assistant coordinator Tom Quinn. Having been battle-tested deep into postseason play, the 23-year-old is well-positioned to refine his skill set, while maintaining the poise and placidity with which he approaches big-game situations in 2026.

Having earned the trust of his coaches, Borregales will be provided the opportunity to deliver with the game on the line. Fortunately for Patriots Nation, he will prove himself to be well-qualified for meeting the challenge. - Mike D'Abate

Award Winner In Year 1

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) misses a field goal from the hold of New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Oftentimes, kickers can be overlooked in the NFL, but time and time again it has been proven that football games can be won or lost depending on a last minute kick or how the placekicker has performed throughout the game.

Borregales may only be 23 and coming off his rookie season, but he was fairly productive throughout his first year in the league. His shining moment was when he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 12 due to his efforts against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had a career-high four field goals and a 14-point performance in a thrilling victory.

Borregales become the first rookie placekicker and fifth rookie in Patriots history to receive the honor. The kicker grew up playing soccer before eventually making the switch to football. In college, he eventually earned First-Team All-ACC honors with the Miami Hurricanes.

New England did struggle throughout the 2025 season in the red zone — and Borregales will be counted upon (at times when it matters most) to get some points on the board. His importance should not be overlooked throughout 2026. - Jennifer Streeter

Legitimate Scoring Weapon

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) heads to the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We’ve seen plenty of times a Patriots season go off the rails because of sideways kicking. It came back to bite them in the 2015 AFC championship when Stephen Gostkowski missed an extra point, a slew of injuries made 2019 a total circus at the position and Chad Ryland’s lone season in 2023 left everything to be desired.

It helps that the Patriots have some continuity at the position heading into this season with Borregales, who’s coming off a really productive rookie season. His strong leg, one that helped knock through 17 field goals last year, is something that the Patriots can rely on once again. If last year’s struggles in the red zone continue – where they were just 51% in the red area in touchdown percentage – you’d need a reliable kicker to help secure some sort of points.

The 23-year-old Borregales could potentially climb up in the franchise record books for kickers, as he’s currently ninth all time in made field goals. Another productive season could really stamp Borregales’ name into New England lore just two years on.

There may be other players on the roster that could contribute more from a statistical standpoint (tight end Eli Raridon is in line for a larger role as the backup, while wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is a question mark right now), but Borregales’ ability to add three points could come up big if the Patriots want to win close games in December and January. - Ethan Hurwitz

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