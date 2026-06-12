'Comfortable' Lan Larison Provides Dual-Threat Spark In Patriots RB Room

One of the brightest spots in last season's training camp practices is back for his second year, and Lan Larison is ready to attack his opportunities once again.

The New England Patriots running back has impressed to kick off the 2026 OTA and minicamp schedule so far, less than a year from when he suffered a broken foot in the preseason opener against the Washington Commanders.

The 24-year-old had to sit out for the entire season on injured reserve, but got valuable lessons in the process. Whether it was learning the offensive playbook, or just getting physically stronger, it was a productive rookie season for the injured rookie.

"I was able to, like, kind of step back and learn last year, so I would just say diving deeper into the offense and into different stuff has made me a little bit more comfortable," Larison said after the third day of mandatory minicamp. "It's just easier. Things just hit the brain a little faster."

Larison's speed and quick agility has been on display to open up the non-padded practices this spring. It's hard to really gauge where the running backs are at this point in the season -- the lack of contact can be deceiving -- but Larison has been able to get work in with the starting unit.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Lan Larison Is Real Sleeper To Make Roster

When you add in his ability to contribute as a pass catcher and a returner on special teams, there's a real possibility that Larison can become just what the doctor ordered for the Patriots' third running back job.

"He worked really hard to work through the injury and just continue to get stronger and give himself another opportunity going into training camp," head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "Mentally, he's not a rookie. I think just the experience probably may seem somewhat new to him again when we get to training camp."

It's a crowded running back room right now, but Larison has found a way to stand out. Along with Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery, there's a bit of a logjam for the third spot on the depth chart. Despite the competition, the entire group pushes each other -- something that Larison has found immensely valuable in his season year.

"I feel like everybody's a little bit different with their style of running back," Larison said, "but you can learn a lot from watching Mondre (Rhamondre Stevenson), TreVeyon (Henderson). You just have to take what they do and then apply it to your own game."

In my personal estimation, Larison opened the spring as an outsider looking in. It felt like the three other backs competing for the RB3 job all had votes of confidence and Larison was a bit of a question mark. Sure, he popped in the first preseason game last August, but his chances, to me, felt cloudy.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Allan George (38) tackles New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"It's Been Fun, Man"

Those has been erased. Larison is right in the thick of things when it comes to way-too-early 53-man roster prediction talk.

The UC-Davis product now has more than a month to prepare for training camp at the end of July. That's where his money will be made and how he could be able to contribute in 2026.

"There was still a little bit of an adjustment period, just coming back and getting (ready) after missing so much time," Larison said. "It's been fun, man. It's just been fun to be out there and competing."

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