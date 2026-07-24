Patriots Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations, Preseason Games And Everything You Need to Know

It's been a long spring, right New England Patriots fans?

After a successful 2025 season where the once-basement dwelling Patriots ran their way all the way to Super Bowl LX, the energy surrounding football is back in New England.

It was a dramatic offseason for the Patriots, from the off-the-field noise surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel to some new additions to the roster.

And yet, here we are, on the cusp of training camp practices adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

From the dates where you can attend practice in person, to the main storylines surrounding this year's team, here's all you need to know ahead of New England's soon-to-be exciting summer.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) does a drill during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Training Camp Schedule:

Once again, the Patriots are hosting free-to-attend training camp practices right next to their brand new practice facility. It's the first time that their summer slate has kicked off on a Saturday, and the energized fanbase should turn up for each session. The Patriots are holding 13 practices that fans are able to watch in person.

Saturday, July 25 : 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, July 26 : 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 27 : 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough) Tuesday, July 28 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, July 30 : 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 31 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, August 1 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, August 3 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 4 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, August 7 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts)

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts) Wednesday, August 19 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles) Thursday, August 20: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles)

In addition to those 13 dates, the Patriots will also have a set of practices that will be closed to the general public, but will be open to the media.

Wednesday, August 5 : 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough) Thursday, August 6 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, August 10 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, August 15 : 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (season ticket members only)

: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (season ticket members only) Sunday, August 16 : 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough) Monday, August 17 : 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

: 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 18: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (walkthrough)

Preseason Games:

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jaheim Bell (88) in coverage against Philadelphia Eagles safety Tristin McCollum (36) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For game action this summer, the Patriots will have three preseason games, two of them coming at home. Those two home matchups against the Colts and Eagles will be coupled with joint practices, always the highlight of the long training camp schedule.

While most of the typical Patriots starters won't suit up for the majority of these games, it will give us a first glimpse as some of the newcomers and young returners in game situations. It's where an undrafted rookie who might have popped in practice can take his talents onto the bigger stage and try and earn a role on the 53-man roster.

Aug. 13 vs Indianapolis Colts: The Patriots don't typically play the Colts in the summer, as this is just the first time since 1992. As a team with Super Bowl aspirations at one point, an injury to Daniel Jones derailed Indianapolis' postseason dreams. This will be a nice game to jump back into the swing of football.

Aug. 22 vs Philadelphia Eagles: This one has been circled on the calendar for quite some time. The Patriots traded for A.J. Brown back in June, a move that really surprised no one. But now the Eagles, just two years removed from a title run, come to New England for a pair of what should be extremely fun join practices. In 2024, these were some of the most well-attended days all summer, and it should carry into the game.

Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns: The Patriots will close their preseason slate with a road trip to Cleveland, the first time these two squads will meet in August since 1993 (and that game was held in Toronto). This game will also be the final game where the players on the bottom of the depth chart can prove their worth to the coaching staff and try to make the team. This game, though you certainly won't see any starters, can lend itself to plenty of roster drama.

Storylines To Watch:

Brayden Peyser from Saco Main leans over from atop his dad's shoulders to get his football signed by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Opening day of the New England Patriots training camp on July 23, 2025 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be a fun summer without headline-grabbing stories to gravitate towards. Several big loose ends were semi-closed up during spring practices, but we still have a few things to monitor.

Ongoing Contract Negotiations: The Patriots have two players in the middle of contract squabbles. Christian Gonzalez, arguably their best player, is looking for a new deal that will pay him top-of-the-line money for cornerbacks. On the other end, second round edge rusher Gabe Jacas is yet to sign his rookie contract after undergoing an offseason knee procedure. It's likely both of these players won't suit up for practice until progress is made on the financial end of things.

Positional Battles: We know who most of the starters will be already. It's the backup spots that typically grab people's attention in August. Right now, the Patriots have some looming battles at their third running back spot (Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Jam Miller, Myles Montgomery), fourth-string cornerback (Kindle Vildor, Karon Prunty, Charles Woods) and kick returner (Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III). It should be fun to see who emerges from those groups.

A.J. Brown's Acclimation Process: When the Patriots traded two draft picks, including a first rounder in 2028, for Brown's services, they hoped to get a true WR1. In the spring practices open to the media, it was clear that he has those capabilities. From the jump-ball talents to the early connection with Drake Maye, Brown looks the part. But those weren't padded practices. Once the pads come on, how Brown fares in New England's offense will be the question.

Young Offensive Tackles: Last season, the Patriots spent a first rounder to draft Will Campbell. This year was more of the same. They traded up to take Utah's Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall selection, who could potentially become the team's starting right tackle. This will be a big position to watch throughout training camp, as Campbell is coming off a shaky end to his rookie season and Lomu comes in with high expectations. Could a changing of the blindside guard be happening?

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