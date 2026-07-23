Patriots Position Battle I'm Watching Closest in Training Camp (And How It'll Play Out)

Among the many positional competitions the New England Patriots will have this summer, there might not be one as tightly-contested as the fight for the third running back spot.

Last season, it was a rotating cycle that just didn't seem to stop. Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, plenty of players came and went without any real prolonged production.

Antonio Gibson tore his ACL early in the season. Terrell Jennings got some reps, but also got hurt. After signing D'Ernest Johnson to the practice squad, he got some run on the active roster for the postseason. Nothing truly stuck.

So this year, the Patriots really have a shot to nail down who they want to be the RB3 for 2026. Jennings and Lan Larison are the two holdovers from a year ago, while Jam Miller (Alabama) and Myles Montgomery (UCF) come from the college ranks.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) hands the ball off to running back Myles Montgomery (39) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say that Stevenson/Henderson will be penciled into the lineup come Week 1, but their position coach doesn't want them to get complacent. Instead, he promoted plenty of competition this offseason.

"You should never be content and comfortable, because in this league anybody can take a job at any point," running back coach Tony Dews said this spring. "We’ve seen it through the years, and then obviously if you play this game, there’s a 100 percent chance that you’re going to fall into some type of injury at this point, and the idea is if someone gets dinged up, that there’s not a drop-off when the next person has to play."

Who Has The Leg Up?

Right now, it feels like Larison -- the second-year back out of U-C Davis has the upper hand. He shined in the summer last year as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury in the preseason opener. This spring, he looks healthy and much faster, getting several reps with the top offensive unit during OTAs.

Jennings, the other veteran on the team, could be the choice solely because of his actual in-game NFL experience. He was just placed on the active/physically unable to perform list this week, meaning he hasn't been cleared for football activities yet. Once he returns, he's more than capable of shining.

The pair of rookies are a bit of a question mark at this point. Miller, the Patriots' seventh round draft choice, is solid on the ground, but isn't the strongest when it comes to pass protection. Additionally, and this should work in his favor, he was a major part of the Crimson Tide's special teams units. That could help him earn a spot.

The undrafted Montgomery doesn't have the same special teams ability, but he's a smooth runner out of the backfield. There were several snaps during OTAs where Montgomery cut outside and showed off his speed. He'll need a strong showing in the preseason to warrant some discussions on making the team.

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pre-Camp Prediction: Job Goes To Veteran

The job is far from secured, that much is sure. But it feels like it will be given to one of the two veterans in the room instead of a rookie.

Jennings came on last year and played well enough to stick around for seven games. He certainly doesn't have a roster spot locked up by any stretch of the imagination, but he's shown the coaching staff what can come from him on the field in a game.

Larison can bring a really strong set of hands to the passing game, working into the typical receiving back role in a Josh McDaniels' offense. He also had reps at kick returner in the preseason in 2025.

This isn't putting a lid on the two rookies, but ahead of the summer, it feels like the trust and upside with Jennings/Larison is more concrete. Their versatility on offense and on special teams helps their chances, and don't be surprised to see one of them trot onto the field for Week 1 in Seattle.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!