Defensive Coaching Changes 'Exciting' For Patriots Captain

The New England Patriots played in 21 games last season. Other than Week 1 against the Raiders, who was the defensive playcaller in 20 of those games? Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, who stepped up and filled in for defensive coordinator Terrell Williams during his cancer diagnosis and recovery.

Kuhr did a phenomenal job on the job, leading the Patriots defense all the way to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. His aggressive play calling, especially in the postseason, was a catalyst for New England's sustained success. He did such a good job that a promotion was in order to become the Patriots' full-time defensive coordinator.

As a result, Williams was moved to the "assistant head coach" role this past offseason. Replacing Kuhr's spot at the inside linebackers role is Vinnie DePalma, the former BC Eagles star who was a defensive assistant on the staff for the last two years.

Changes On Staff, No Changes In Mindset

Despite all the moving pieces, it hasn't impacted what New England is doing this offseason. In fact, the players haven't been caught off guard by it at all.

"That was kind of in the works throughout the season last year," linebacker and captain Robert Spillane told reporters last week. "So, that kind of became our new normal at some point last year."

Both Kuhr and Williams had joined the Patriots staff after spending previous time with head coach Mike Vrabel on the Tennessee Titans sideline. Kuhr had never been a coordinator, but called a fantastic defense in his debut season. It's part of the reason why the returning Patriots feel so comfortable with the groundwork already being laid out.

"To carry that on through the offseason, knowing that that’s what we’re going to have going into 2026, that’s very exciting," Spillane continued. "We get to continue to build on the progress that we’ve already put in to understanding this defense, and now it’s about cleaning things ups, being super technical and fundamental with everything that we do."

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watches over practice during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A New-Look Defensive Coaching Structure For 2026

Now with a full offseason to get prepared for his new position, Kuhr can make sure his defense is ready to rock and roll by the time the regular season begins.

"It’s very exciting," Spillane said. "Obviously, you go away for a point. You play the Super Bowl, it doesn’t go the way you want. You disperse throughout the country, and that’s just life in the NFL. Just to see the guys and get back with them, it’s a really good feeling. Guys are healthy. Guys are excited. Guys are willing to go out there and work, and work like we’ve never worked before. That’s my focus and from talking with the guys that’s pretty much our whole team’s focus at this point."

But it's a new season, and Spillane knows that last year's success is in the rearview mirror. Part of Spillane's new job this season is to help mentor the incoming rookie class, which includes sixth round pick Namdi Obiazor, a linebacker from TCU.

"I know he’s an exciting young player," Spillane said. "I looked at his Instagram when he got drafted. Fast, physical, really determined. He’s an exciting young player who I’m really just grateful I’ll get to work with here shortly. Try to give him all the knowledge I can and help him on his journey."

The Patriots continue to work through their offseason workout schedule ahead of OTAs later this month. Rookie minicamp is set to begin on May 8.

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