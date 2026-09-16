Young Patriots WRs Can Step Up This Week vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots could be in crisis mode at wideout for the next few weeks. After a summer where the room was touted as complete, a Kayshon Boutte trade, an A.J. Brown injury and a poor Romeo Doubs debut has left question marks at the position.

But have no fear, a pair of young wideouts are here to help pick up the slack.

Both DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams — who have each shined during parts of their Patriots tenures — have big opportunities now in the wake of Brown's high-ankle sprain. Last week against the Seahawks, Douglas caught five passes while Williams was held catchless.

Those numbers will need to change for the better in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Douglas and Williams will need to be on top of their games. Both of them say they're ready.

"A lot. I mean, if I wanted to really go, I’d give you a Christmas list, for real," Williams said about what he can bring to the offense. "But I can do a lot, man. And just when those opportunities present itself, that’s when I’ll be able to show it. But I know I’m more than just speed."

"You got to step up," Douglas said. "Go out there and ball."

The receiver room right now is Doubs, Douglas, Williams, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III. Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner and Chandler Brayboy are on the practice squad.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Brown is a big blow for this offense that felt like it would be centered around the 29-year-old veteran. Instead, for at least the next four weeks (and reportedly the next six), the Patriots need to keep a mindset that someone will need to step up. Both Douglas and Williams have shown that they could be those players.

Kyle Williams on A.J. Brown's Injury:

"Just hoping for a speedy recovery, get him back on the field, because we definitely do need him," Williams said. "But I mean, one man down is the next man up. I think that’s everybody’s mentality in every room."

"I'm hopeful that Kyle can find a role for us and find a way to help us, using his speed and catch and run opportunities like we saw last year at times or some shot-type plays," head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

The Patriots have the manpower to bounce back these next few weeks. They'll play the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars before a road date with the Buffalo Bills in their new stadium. After that, games against the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. On paper, there's a real possibility that this team can go win four games without Brown.

But that's going to have to happen with Douglas and Williams taking advantage of their opportunities. Williams can also chip in on kick return. At the end of the day, these two have the speed to make a difference. It's just about executing.

"It's been good to be out there," Douglas said. "I just love playing football. I'd be out there every rep if I could. ... Last game, we got to learn from it."

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