Efton Chism's Growth on Special Teams Could Help Spur Patriots Success

Efton Chism III — one year removed from making the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent — is just a few days away from making it once again. The New England Patriots wide receiver has shined during his second summer in the NFL, and now as one of the team's top six wideouts, he might have a job already locked up.

And it's not just on the offensive side of the ball where he's succeeding. Sure, in the Patriots' first two preseason games against the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, Chism has caught seven total passes for 65 yards. After the Patriots traded away Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans, it's essentially locked Chism into a top-six spot.

But he's also been able to chip in on special teams.

The former Eastern Washington star has spent time at punt returner, racking up 16 yards on a single return against the Eagles. He's also been repping as a top option in kick return, as well as the personal protector on the punt unit.

Chism's ST Coordinator Had Plenty Of Praise:

His skillset has earned him more snaps as a slot receiver. And now his skillset can help the Patriots in the game's third phase.

"It's great, man," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said Tuesday. "He comes to work every day, he's a pro's pro, and that's the reason why he continues to progress where he's at."

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of Patriots have spent time as the personal protector this offseason. Safeties Dell Pettus, Mike Brown and Peter Manuma all got time there, but Chism is a switch from the norm. The 24-year-old receiver has shown off that he can handle that role.

"I just think you'd like a guy that has some conviction back there, a guy that can run a huddle and is smart," Springer said. "(A guy) that can see things and adjust on the fly, and I think he's got that, and he's a good blocking receiver for us. As I see that, it's good to put guys where their strengths are at."

Last year, Chism spent some time on special teams during the regular season. He returned 16 kicks for 383 yards — both team highs. While he doesn't have the kick return job in the bag just yet, his mindset heading into the final preseason game should carry him a long way.

"Yeah, I think just because it's the last week, it shouldn't change your mindset and the way you work — so, I'm just going to continue to attack it and continue to give everything I have, no matter what the circumstances are," Chism said after the Eagles win.

"Since it's the last week, everyone knows it's going to be a big week. But like I said, it shouldn't change your mindset and the way you attack your work."

While Chism's impact on the offensive side of the ball might not be as vast in the regular season like it was this summer, he could have a major role on special teams for the next few months.

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