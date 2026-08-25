Eliot Wolf's Explanation Behind Patriots Trading Kayshon Boutte Makes Plenty of Sense

FOXBORO --- It worked out almost perfectly. The New England Patriots traded away wide receiver Kayshon Boutte just one day before reporters were set to speak to de facto general manage Eliot Wolf.

Funny how that works.

Let's rewind: The Patriots shipped off Boutte, the fan favorite in the final year of his rookie contract, to the Houston Texans for young safety Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh round pick. On paper, not the greatest of returns for a player that scored seven total touchdowns last year between the regular season and postseason.

I'm sure there are fans upset online, partially at the return, but more so at the fact that they traded away Boutte -- Drake Maye's favorite target in the deep game -- for pennies on the dollar. The 24-year-old was the NFL's top receiver when it came to scoring on passes that traveled more than 25 yards in the air (he had four). His talent, and his growth as both a player and person, are both reasons to keep him in New England.

But let Wolf explain the reasoning behind what went into the trade, and it does have some sense caked into it.

"When a talent like A.J. Brown becomes available ... it was just an elite player that we were excited to be able to acquire. It's always about improving the roster," the Patriots executive vice president of player personnel told reporters Tuesday, confirming that sending Boutte to a potential AFC contender didn't impact the deal.

"We have guys that are good enough to be on the 53, but we're going to be looking to upgrade. It's all about improving the roster."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why The Pats Traded Away Boutte To Houston:

That point is spot on. The Patriots had a crowded wide receiver room for months, mostly because of the additions of Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown. The team went out and acquired both of those guys, who are expected to have larger roles in the passing attack than Boutte.

It's part of the reason why Boutte ended up requesting a trade back in April. He could see the writing on the wall. Add in Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III and it was obvious that another shoe was about to drop ahead of Week 1.

This summer, Boutte looked great in practice. Solely based on reps and his pure talent, he could have easily made the 53-man roster. It just wasn't that easy for the Patriots to roll into the season with seven wide receivers.

"We feel really good about our receiver group," Wolf said. "We have guys that can play in multiple positions, they all really compliment each other really well."

And then Wolf followed that up by saying that when the Patriots brought in both Doubs and Brown, "something had to give." Clearly that was Boutte, and upgrading from last year's duo (Stefon Diggs and Boutte) with those two players is a move that makes the Patriots better, both in 2026 and the seasons following that.

When you add in the fact that the Patriots tried to draft Reed coming out of Penn State last year, it makes you feel a bit better about how the team views this deal.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) high-fives New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the sideline during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots Are Fond Of New DB Jaylen Reed

"Jaylen was a guy that we identified in the draft process as somebody that we'd might pick," Wolf said, praising his abilities in Houston's playoff games last winter. "When we determined that he might be available, he was someone we wanted to acquire."

Reed's a player that can play as both a reserve in the secondary and as a potential core special teamer. If you consider the fact that the Patriots don't really have a true nickel/dime defensive back, it gives some clear path for how Reed can impact this squad. With a deep receiver room, you couldn't say the same for Boutte.

Wolf had tremendous praise for Boutte's talents and his growth since being drafted in 2023, but it was clear that the receiver wasn't going to get as big a role on the field that some might have hoped.

"This was about the Patriots and doing what's best for our organization," Wolf said.

You can't argue with that mindset.

At the end of the day, it didn't seem like Boutte was going to be in New England's long term plans. And for them to get anything (a player they liked coming out of college, plus a pick) out of what looked like a dead end is a win.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!