Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Doesn't Care About Online Trade Chatter

FOXBORO --- Plenty has been made about the New England Patriots potentially trading away Kayshon Boutte this offseason.

So now that Boutte has started off the team's training camp schedule firing on all cylinders, those trade talks have spurred up again.

Will the team trade him away? Has he played himself into a role back into a crowded wide receiver room? What will the Patriots end up doing with the four-year vet?

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's practice, Boutte shared that despite all the drama made about a potential trade on the internet, he's focused on what he can do on the field.

"We all hear a lot of the stuff that’s going on," Boutte said. "I think my main focus is just that I’m here today. My feet are here today. If I’m somewhere else next week, the week after, that’s kind of what it is. That’s the business. But I’m taking every day, day by day, not thinking about what’s next."

As he should.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte Doesn't Focus On Trade Talks

It's been five days of really good football from Boutte, who's entering a contract year in New England. He's gotten better every season since being drafted in the sixth round back in 2023 and has formed a really strong chemistry with Drake Maye. Despite all that, his role in the offense feels a tad redundant after the team brought in A.J. Brown via trade in June.

Boutte responded with a quick "yeah" when asked if he wants to remain a Patriot, doubling down on the offseason claim he made about wanting to play his career in New England. Even though head coach Mike Vrabel did talk about always looking to bettering the team through the trade block, he had plenty of praise for Boutte.

"It's been exactly the same as last year," Vrabel said of the receiver's mindset. "He's very professional, ready to go, knows what to do and takes advantage of his opportunities. It's been great to see him show up and be productive early in camp, just as he was last year. I have a lot of respect for him, and I've told him that. I'm excited he's gotten off to a good start."

Does Boutte know if he's on the trade block?

"I don’t know," Boutte said. "That might be a Vrabes question, or an anybody question."

Moving Boutte could easily fix a problem that the Patriots have at the position, just in terms of numbers. It gives them an easier path to the 53-man roster instead of either A) keeping seven wide receivers or B) parting ways with either Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III -- who've all shined at points this summer.

But his talent could be missed.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) works with a member of the coaching staff during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boutte: "We'll Look At All Options"

That doesn't matter for Boutte. He's just coming to work each day trying to get better. He wants to prove himself, regardless of if a trade is on the horizon or not.

"Regardless of where I’m at, I still got to prove it," Boutte said. "You hear the talk online, everything like that. Every year, I’ve been proving, so I feel like everybody say a lot of stuff, and then it backfire. It’s kind of the story of my life."

Honestly, good for Boutte. Sure, it may be hard to avoid all the comments -- positive or not -- on social media regarding his job security. He's just trying to hone in on what this year could become.

"Truth be told, I think if you were in a contract year at your reporting job, you would want that to be your best year," Boutte said about being in the final year of his deal. "So, whatever that looks like for me, we'll look at all options and see what the best position is."

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