Elijah Ponder's Training Camp Rise Should Give Patriots Defense Hope

FOXBORO --- Going into his second season, Elijah Ponder is embracing the larger role that he's been given.

After arriving in New England as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly, the edge rusher spent most of his rookie season in a rotational role on defense, mixed in with some special teams snaps. In 2026, he's set to get a larger pie of the defensive pie.

Ponder, along with Dre'Mont Jones and Bradyn Swinson, took reps with the first team defense in the Patriots' first training camp practice of the summer. The 23-year-old was given a golden opportunity for an extended role after veteran Harold Landry (knee) was placed on the PUP list, and second round rookie Gabe Jacas only recently signed his contract.

It's a big moment for Ponder, who really came into his own at the end of last season.

"It means a lot. I mean, that's what we're working for," Ponder said after practice. "So, I'm just excited for the opportunity and ready to do my job."

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots edge Elijah Ponder (91) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ponder's Starting Role Could Answer Edge Questions

The Patriots are still pretty thin off the edges. After making the 53-man roster last season as a UDFA, it feels almost safe to pencil Ponder into the fold this year. But it's professional football and nothing is guaranteed. It just helps that Ponder's abilities will be called on a lot this summer as the rest of the room catches up to speed.

Going into his second year with New England, Ponder says he already feels a difference compared to his rookie experience at training camp.

"There's a lot," he explained. "Just got to learn the playbook, technique, all that. Just learning the way of the NFL. But now I'm just trying to focus on getting better and ready to make an impact on the field."

Is there any place in particular he's trying to improve?

"I'm just gonna say all around," Ponder said. "I'm looking to get better an any type of way."

It's a big opportunity for Ponder to continue trending in the right direction. The Patriots got really good snaps out of Ponder, who recorded four sacks and 24 total tackles in 2025. He played 215 snaps, a number that he will easily skyrocket past as a sophomore.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) run the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Ponder's Rookie Year Can Translate:

New England needs good snaps off the edge. It moved off of K'Lavon Chaisson and Anfernee Jennings in the offseason in a way to retool. But Ponder's upside should help out, especially in early down situations. A net-positive rookie season went a long way to help Ponder's mindset.

"There was a lot more confidence going in, you know, getting more plays under my belt," Ponder said. "Just understanding what it takes to play in this league. ... I had a lot more confidence."

Ultimately, Ponder -- or the Patriots -- won't care how many tackles for loss or sacks he gets. Yes, it would help, but winning has always been the main priority. Ponder wanted to make sure reporters knew that is where his head is.

"I have high expectations for myself. I'm just hoping to make plays, just be an impact for this team on the field," he said. "However I can affect the game for the team that leads to us winning, I'm happy. So that's what's going to be my goal."

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