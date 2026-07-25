Patriots Add Intriguing Speedster Kobe Prentice to Talented WR Group

With training camp practices now underway in Foxborough, the New England Patriots have taken yet another step toward bolstering their corps of wide receivers in 2026.

The Pats have officially announced their claiming of rookie receiver Kobe Prentice off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. After being released by the Cats earlier this week, the former Baylor Bear now becomes the 12th member of New England’s depth chart at the position.

Prentice originally signed with the Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent in May. The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder played his first three college seasons at Alabama before finishing his career at Baylor in 2025. Overall, Prentice played in 38 games and finished with 86 receptions for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season with Baylor, he played in 10 games and finished with 26 receptions for 380 yards.

Can Kobe Prentice Make the Patriots 53-Man Roster?

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With New England, Prentice joins a crowded, yet talented group of receivers including A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb, Kyle Dixon, Nick DeGennaro and Cameron Dorner.

As such, the probability of his landing a spot on the Pats’ opening day roster appears to be slim.

Still, it should be noted that the 22-year-old wideout’s skill set provides him the opportunity to make a significant impression during training camp. Prentice’s impressive speed was on full display at his Pro Day, in which he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. He is especially adept at winning his vertical battles down the seam, making him a potential weapon to take the top off the defense.

Prentice also has a talent for earning yards after completion, whether it be on short crossing routes or turning short-yardage perimeter screens into big plays. While his size and length may limit his possibilities for contested catches over the middle, Prentice could raise some eyebrows with his ability to operate along the boundary.

On that basis, his chances of earning a roster spot should not be discounted.

Pats Release OL in Corresponding Roster Move

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kendall Blanton (80) and offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (60) block against the Cleveland Browns during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In order to make room for Prentice, the Patriots released offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez. The 28-year-old spent a brief time on the Pats’ practice squad in 2022. He also had two stints on the practice squad during the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Minot State in May 2022. Gutierrez has also suited up with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts either in training camp or on the practice squad.

He was elevated from the practice squad and played in one game for the Raiders in 2022 and one game for the 49ers in 2024. Gutierrez went to training camp in 2025 with San Francisco and Cleveland.

In turn, New England will return to the New Balance practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium for their second training camp practice on Sunday, July 26 at 10:15am ET.

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