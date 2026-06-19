How One Patriots Edge Rusher Is Turning Heads This Spring

After being signed as an undrafted free agent last year, Elijah Ponder's breakout with the New England Patriots seems to be right under his nose.

Ponder has continues to make strides leading up to training camp this summer, and is carrying in momentum from last season. As a rookie, the Cal Poly product played in 24% of the team's defensive snaps and finishing with 24 total tackles, 14 solo tackles and four sacks last season.

The coaching staff is starting to really love what they see from Ponder during his breakout spring and it has the chance to be a really special season for the second-year edge rusher.

"It's been great," Ponder told reporters during mandatory minicamp. "Getting to gel with all the teammates, everyone's been coming in so it's been nice ... I think [I have] more comfortability, just gaining the connections with all of the players.

"I think I just have more guidance from the people in this building. They want us to succeed so whenever I can pick their brain or workout with them, it's great for me."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NE Coaches Impressed With Ponder's Spring Effort

Ponder, 23, went from being undrafted to making the Patriots' 53-man roster in the team's successful run to the Super Bowl. His first year was clearly no slouch, and his spring has only caused expectations to rise.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said he has been really impressed with Ponder's growth on the field ahead of the 2026 season.

"That's what is kind of exciting about this time of year," Smith said. "You really get to take your time and get to learn. I'm a big coach in not rushing things, let's get it right slow ... When you take Ponder, and I was just thinking about this, I was thinking about Ponder and I was thinking about [Bradyn] Swinson. They're going to their second year. So they learned what they did in the first year so let's see how now they play a little bit faster.

"They're getting out there and they're starting to see things more. That to me is really exciting."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) runs past New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opportunities along the edge for the Patriots are key, as it was an element that was clearly lacking for them throughout last season and in the eventual loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Ponder having a breakout season and becoming quicker on the field could not come at a better time for New England.

However, this should not come as too big a surprise. Ponder has also already cemented himself as not necessarily an opportunistic player, but the kind of guy who just wants to do anything he can to help the Pats succeed. Whether it's on special teams, or now a larger role on defense, Ponder has the capabilities of making it happen this fall.

"To help this team out in anyway I can," Ponder said on his focus. "It doesn't matter if it's on defense or special team, I just do what I can to help perform for the team."

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