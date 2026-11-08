Hurwitz: Tom Brady's Appearance at Rob Gronkowski's Patriots HOF Induction Was Perfect

FOXBORO — Tom Brady would never miss Rob Gronkowski's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction. Not in a million years.

But it was still great to see the legendary quarterback, back in town to broadcast the Patriots/Packers game one day later, take part in his first HOF ceremony as an inducted member.

Since being enshrined in a over-the-top ceremony in 2024, he had only been back in town once for his statue unveiling. Having Brady take part in the festivities, along with several other Hall of Famers, was special for Gronk.

“It meant everything and it worked out perfect,” Gronkowski told reporters after. “We're both with FOX doing the broadcasting. ... It just worked out perfectly to be able to have the game that we're calling here tomorrow, and just have him here up on stage, he wanted to be here."

Sure, Brady's name has been mentioned as someone who's now against his former team — partially because of the "no dog in the fight" comments before last year's Super Bowl. But to see the greatest player in franchise history support his longtime teammate was the perfect cherry on top for the event.

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after catching the ball to score a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots won 41-13. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does Brady truly have a soft spot for the Patriots despite the online chatter? Does he feel some type of way against his former team after years away? On Saturday, that didn't matter.

"We really wanted Tom to be here to celebrate with Rob," Patriots president Jonathan Kraft said. "But more importantly, Tom wanted to be here to celebrate with Rob."

The day was for Gronkowski, who became the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and second tight end. His 79 career touchdowns (the most in franchise history) were part of the reason why he was so beloved. But it was also his personality on the field and most importantly off of it that made New England so in love with him.

It's also why Brady stopped by. Sitting down on the stage in his red jacket, beaming as he watched Gronkowski highlights on the TV, he was just as much a part of Gronk's journey to the Hall of Fame like the tight end was to his. Gronkowski knew how special it was seeing him, and the fans certainly did too.

"Tom could be anywhere else," Gronkowski said. "He's the greatest player of all time. It just meant a lot to myself, to my family, and to the fans, I'm sure."

For one day, all was right in New England. Gronkowski and Brady together, like it should be.

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Extra Points:

One also great thing about how special this weekend became. According to MassLive, Bill Belichick — now UNC's head coach — drove from UConn to celebrate with Gronkowski Saturday night. The 10th anniversary of the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory is taking place prior to kickoff against Green Bay, and in some capacity, it's great to see Belichick take the opportunity to return.

As for the game on the field, Drake Maye has a great opportunity to set some Patriots history. In back-to-back weeks, the Patriots quarterback has thrown at least two touchdowns of 30 yards or more. Should Maye do that once more, he'll become the first quarterback in team history to complete that feat.

Gronkowski was announced as the pregame "Keeper of the Light" for the game, where he'll ring a bell atop the Gillette Stadium lighthouse to help lead the Patriots out of the tunnel. He'll become the first person to ever ring the bell twice. Last year against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, he rang it to celebrate signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.

The Patriots have used four IR return spots so far (A.J. Brown, Marcus Bryant, Mack Hollins, Greg Van Roten). They only have four left, and players like Romeo Doubs, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Reggie Gilliam and Dell Pettus all remain on IR. They'll get two extra spots if they make the postseason, but how the team decides to manage their already banged-up roster will be interesting to watch.

Looking ahead to Week 10, the Patriots are set to travel abroad for their game with the Detriot Lions. They're returning to Germany for the first time since 2023 and they'll have to pack heavy. Will Brown, who's dealing with a knee and ankle injury, make the trip? "I'm not really sure yet. I'll focus on this week and what that looks like," Mike Vrabel said.

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