Patriots Roster Moves: Veteran WR Activated Ahead of Packers Matchup

FOXBORO — While most of New England was celebrating the induction of legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the current roster got an upgrade ahead of Week 9.

The Patriots announced that wide receiver Mack Hollins was activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve for tomorrow's matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Hollins had been on IR since injuring his calf in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Hollins, who was a big contributor for the Patriots offense during the first few weeks of the season, returned to practice this week, as did offensive guard Greg Van Roten. Both players had 21 days to be activated to the 53-man roster, and the Patriots decided — with an open roster spot — to make Hollins the player to fill it.

Here's what the return of Hollins can bring to a Patriots offense looking for back-to-back wins.

WR Injuries Required Hollins' Return

NFL New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Hollins went down, the Patriots have been battered and bruised at wideout. A.J. Brown, who would come back in Week 6, would later go on to deal with a prolonged knee injury that's holding out of this game. Romeo Doubs, who was also acquired this offseason, ended up injuring his shoulder and would be placed on IR.

So, ahead of Saturday, the Patriots have been rolling with just three healthy wide receivers: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. They also have Kyle Dixon, Chandler Brayboy and Ryan Miller (a practice squad elevation in Miami a week ago) on the practice squad.

But without Brown for the second-straight game, the Patriots desperately needed size outside the numbers. That will come by way of Hollins, who can help haul in some tough passes with his 6-foot-24, 221-pound frame. Through four games, Hollins has caught 15 passes for 209 yards.

That should help give New England some deep threat capabilities to go toe-to-toe with the Packers, who are just as good at airing the football out with Jordan Love and Christian Watson on the other side of the field.

Despite Key Players Missing, No Practice Squad Elevations

Even without Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson, the Patriots declined to elevate anyone from the practice squad this week. Henderson, who announced Friday that he'd been dealing with neurological issues, remains on the 53-man roster, but doesn't appear to return to play anytime soon.

The Patriots could have elevated Miller once again in case Hollins doesn't feel 100% ready to go, but because they didn't, that bodes well for the health of Hollins in his return to the field.

Additionally, the Patriots listed tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Marcus Jones as questionable this week, both with foot injuries. Considering the fact that the Patriots didn't elevate tight end Tanner Conner or cornerbacks Al'Zillion Hamilton or Kindle Vildor to the roster makes it seem like both Henry and Jones are ready to rock and roll.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' 53-man roster is now filled ahead of their matchup with Green Bay. Marcus Bryant, who was activated from IR earlier this week, is set to make his season debut, while Van Roten will have to wait another week to return to play.

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