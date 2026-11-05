Rob Gronkowski Tells Hysterical Patriots Practice Story Involving TD Prop

FOXBORO — Nobody can spin a tale like Rob Gronkowski.

The legendary New England Patriots tight end, speaking to reporters Thursday, is set to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this weekend. His speech is certainly going to be filled with plenty of anecdotes from his nine-year career with the Patriots and his usual jokes.

He gave a little preview on Thursday speaking to a group of reporters virtually, remembering a story from his second season back in 2011. In typical Gronkowski fashion, it was as bizarre as you might expect.

It involved a Staples "That Was Easy" button that was gifted to him through the mail.

"I opened it up Friday before red zone practice and I look at Wes Welker and I go, 'Yo Wes, You that Terrell Owens celebration where he hid the ... marker or the sharpie behind the field goal post and he whipped it out and had the signature?'" said Gronkowski, the 38th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Jul 26, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes his way to the practice field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

That Owens celebration was when the wide receiver hid a Sharpie in his sock, and pulled it out to sign the football in 2002. Gronkowski made it his own, hiding that Staples button behind the goal post during the team's final practice of the week. Welker dared him to do it and hit it after scoring a touchdown.

In Gronkowski fashion, he was up for it.

Gronk Shares Hysterical Story That Could Only Come From Gronk

"All of a sudden, boom! Another red zone play call. I run an in cut back of the end zone, catch it like two feet in front of the goal post," Gronkowski said. "I go, 'Yeah baby, this is it!' ... (I) grab the Staples button and started hitting it. That was easy. That was easy. Coach (Bill) Belichick starts shaking his head getting all pissed off and no one knew what to do because no one's ever seen that (sic) antics before.

"But no one could also say a word because I was absolutely balling that practice and balling in games too. That was one of the best moments, and Wes couldn't believe I pulled it off either. That story lives forever."

Gronkowski was right. He was balling — that year and the ones that would follow. The legendary tight end scored a franchise-record 79 touchdowns and ended his time in New England being on teams that went to the Super Bowl five times, winning three of them.

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame was without a doubt happening. He had embedded himself into the fabric of both the team and region, and it was because of stories like that.

"It was the right fit for me, the right people, the right organization, and now I call New England a place for me as home. It really is a home for me. It will always be a home for me for the rest of my life," Gronkowski said. "It’s somewhere where I’ll feel safe. I’ll feel secure, I’ll always feel loved here and that’s what it’s all about and vice versa. I’ll always love New England. I’ll always love the city of Boston, always love the New England Patriots fans, and it’ll be forever with me."

His Patriots career was legendary. So legendary that it oftentimes felt ... easy.

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