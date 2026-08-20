Everything Drake Maye Said About 'Eager' A.J. Brown After Patriots Joint Practices

FOXBORO --- Yesterday, A.J. Brown spoke to the media. Today, it was Drake Maye's turn.

Two of the New England Patriots' best offensive players had a fantastic two-day stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices. Combined, they connected for nine receptions against Brown's former team, including a few highlight-reel plays in the end zone.

Ultimately, while we don't know just yet if either of them will suit up in the preseason game this weekend, you can safely check this box as a successful week of work. It was obvious that Maye's connection with Brown has blossomed in the months since his trade, and it's only getting better.

Here's everything Maye had to say about his new wide receiver after Thursday's practice, as well as some additional context for how the day went for both of them.

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Maye's Play Improving Alongside Brown Each Day:

"Yeah, I think just growing that relationship. It’s huge for a quarterback and receiver like himself, just to keep growing and keep – not just feeling like you are leveling them off and trying to keep getting better. So, he does a great job of talking to me, seeing what he sees, seeing what he is seeing in the DB, and just seeing what I see from my point of view. So, he is eager to learn and eager to share his opinion, and I think that is really important for a guy like him, and he will continue to make plays, and we got to find more ways to get him the football."

Added Analysis: On Wednesday, Maye found Brown seven times and the receiver caught all of them. One day later, it wasn't as easy. He was targeted five times and caught just two of them. For Maye, his accuracy has been the highlight of his training camp to this point.

He went 31-for-45 over the two-day stretch, and was constantly looking in Brown's direction.

How Brown Makes Maye's Life Easier In Practice:

"Yeah, I think anytime a receiver like that, who carries that much weight, and just finding ways to get him the football, and like I said, all the time, I try to get the ball into their hands because they make me look good, and that is the number one thing with A.J. He has made a lot of plays in his career, taking it the distance on crossing routes and making great catches on deep balls, and he is another leader in the huddle, too. I think that is one of the biggest things with A.J. He’s got this demeanor and respect from the team that he just walked in with because of the player he has been, and I think he has taken that head on, and I really respect the way he goes about his work."

Added Analysis: Sure, having Stefon Diggs was nice last year. But Brown's abilities on the field can help transform Maye's deep ball game. Since he's arrived in New England, the Patriots have been more willing to launch the ball deep down the field. More often than not, Brown is the receiver in that area of Maye's throws.

Against the Eagles, Maye went deep several times to try and connect with Brown. On Wednesday, he came down with a fantastic grab down the right sideline. That play might not have been made during Maye's first two years in the league.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On What Led To Maye's Interception Targeting Brown:

"No, I was just late to the football, late in the red zone. You can’t be late in the red zone down there. It’s tight, and it’s a concept that we probably need to get some more work on and just find some timing. So, you just can’t be late down there."

Added Analysis: The throw was far from Maye's best. He was trying to hit Brown on a quick out at the goal line, but a late throw was undercut by Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. If it had been in a game situation, it would have been returned nearly 100 yards for a touchdown.

It was one of two picks that Maye had on the day, both of them were in the direction of Brown.

If Maye Is Still Learning About Brown's Playstyle:

"I think you got to with the details. The details of this offense and what I like to see when I’m coming back side to him or he is front side in the concept. So, just different versions and moving him around, and he has done a great job of learning what to do, where to line up, and there are still ways to go, but I’m looking forward to seeing him in this offense."

Added Analysis: The best quarterbacks can learn just as much from their receivers as the other way around. Brown's been in the NFL since 2019 and has plenty of experience playing at the high level. It's been good for the 23-year-old Maye to get an experienced threat on the roster that's just a few pieces away from taking home a Super Bowl title.

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