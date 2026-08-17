Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Drake Maye Has Sparkling Performance

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots have two walkthroughs in a three-day span. Sandwiched in in between was Monday's practice, which saw the physicality ramp up to a level we haven't seen yet.

Whether it was full-team 1-on-1 drills or a lot of loud contact during 11s, the Patriots were flying around the football all morning as they continue to prep for their second preseason game.

Here's what stood out from the 17th training camp practice of the summer.

Attendance

Christian Barmore, who had been absent for most of last week, returned to the field in a limited capacity. Other than him, there was still a small cohort of players missing from practice.

Wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Kyle Dixon, center Ben Brown, edge rushers Xavier Holmes and Harold Landry (PUP), linebacker Chad Muma, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI) all continued to be absent. Mike Vrabel shared pre-practice that Gonzalez is still in the "return-to-play" phase as he works his way back from a minor ankle ailment.

Passing Stats

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an efficient day for Drake Maye, as he was nearly perfect in 11-on-11s. He ended the day with a sparkling 15-of-19 line in full team reps, and a 4-for-5 line in 7-on-7s. Maye was confident throwing the ball and connected with a lot of different wideouts. Romeo Doubs (five catches), A.J. Brown (three), Mack Hollins (three) and Efton Chism III (three) all looked good running routes.

Backups Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton didn't have any many snaps, and also didn't look as sharp as QB1. DeVito was a perfect 4-for-4 in 7s and 7-for-12 in 11s, while Morton was 3-for-4 in 7s and a very shaky 1-for-4 in 11s. One of Morton's incompletions was a risky throw down the middle that was almost picked off by rookie linebacker Riley Wilson.

Ramped-Up Physicality

It was a very hard-hitting day for New England. Whether it was Isaiah Iton smacking Jam Miller on an outside run, JaMycal Hasty running over Eric Butler at the second level or a lot of offensive linemen on the ground during plays, it was a good day for the Patriots to start hitting each other.

With tomorrow's walkthrough on the horizon, it allowed the Patriots to go hard one final time before slowing it down. Because of the physicality, it also led to some defenders walking off the field.

Pair of Defenders Leave Early

Linebackers Christian Elliss and Jesse Luketa both didn't finish the practice for different reasons. Elliss was limited from the start, and he walked off during team drills. Luketa, on the other hand, clearly got banged up during a rep and limped off the field. He was joined by a member of the medical staff as he departed, and it took a long time for Luketa to leave.

Final Drive Proves Successful

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final drive of the day was an end-of-half/game situation for the starting offense. With 1:15 on the clock, the Patriots had to drive the length of the field to score. Maye came out firing, hitting passes to Brown, Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte before spiking the ball with 37 seconds left.

He then hit Rhamondre Stevenson on a gorgeous playcall, where the running back slipped out right uncovered. Two-straight kneel downs and a spike with three seconds remaining set up a field goal situation for Andy Borregales (who didn't kick it, but did go 3-for-5 on the day on the skinny set of uprights).

Play Of The Day: Maye, Brown Go Deep

During a first-team rep of 11s, Maye was able to hit Brown in stride for what was one of the longest touchdowns in camp. Brown beat Charles Woods in coverage and then sprinted past safety Craig Woodson down the left seam. Maye easily hit the wide receiver and Brown was untouched for a 70ish-yard touchdown strike.

"They Said It"

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) walks to the practice field at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everything is pretty unique to itself, and whether that's negotiations, players or the play that we're running— certainly those are unique and individual situations, and I think we'll try to focus on Christian's, and I know he'll focus on his own situation. So, we'll continue to work through that, and he'll continue to try to improve and try to get back out on the field." - Vrabel on if Devon Witherspoon's recent extension will have an impact on Gonzalez's ongoing contract negotiations.

What's Next?

The Patriots will be back on the field tomorrow for another walkthrough, their final day before the Philadelphia Eagles arrive for joint practices. It will be another closed practice to the general public.

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