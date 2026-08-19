Patriots WR A.J. Brown 'Focused' As He Shines Against Eagles In Joint Practice

FOXBORO --- All eyes were on New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown on Wednesday in a joint practice against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brown came to New England via trade on June 1, and immediately felt at home.

"Walking up the hill (to practice) with the uniform on, I was like, man, this is real," Brown said on June 2 after his first practice in New England. "(I) caught myself at one point in practice (I) wasn't paying attention because I was like, 'Dang, I'm a Patriot...' Obviously, I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it."

Brown's trade from Philadelphia was reportedly requested due to dissatisfaction with the organization. With the soured relationship toward the end of his Eagles tenure, Wednesday's joint practice may have meant something extra for the 29-year-old pass catcher.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, I think these guys are professionals, and they've shown that they want to practice for us," Mike Vrabel said prior to practice about Brown and Milton Williams "And I'm sure there's some added feelings for them, but I'm not going to try to explain what those are. Those are their feelings, and, again, they're part of our team."

Brown Caught Team-High Seven Passes on Wednesday

When the Eagles and Patriots joined together for the first combined drills of the day (a one-on-one session), Brown was the first man up. Opposite him? First-team All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Brown got past Mitchell on a go-route down the left sideline, but was only able to get one hand on the ball.

The most anticipated practice rep of the summer (ever?) did not disappoint 😅



A.J. Brown lined up against Quinyon Mitchell for a 1-on-1 drill at Eagles-Patriots joint practice on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/lDIIJePiq8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 19, 2026

"(Quinyon) got away with a little holding," Brown said when asked about the play. "I won, he pulled himself back into the play, and I just have to finish the play. My right hand didn't get to the ball quick enough. My left hand got on the ball. That's on me. Attention to detail, catching the ball high, not letting it get low."

From there forward? Perfection. Brown hauled in all seven of his targets between 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven drills with most of his work coming against Riq Woolen.

"It was just work," Brown said when asked about his day at practice. "It was just work, man. Same old meetings that we've been having, same attention to detail. I'm preparing, getting ready for practice and just coming out here and just focusing on myself each and every rep."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his reported trade request from Philadelphia, Brown does not view his performance on Wednesday as vengeance.

"It's not about no closure or anything, man," he said. "It's love, I won a Super Bowl ring with them. And it's always be love, no matter how anyone feels. I love Philly, and I will always love Philly, but I'm here now. And this is where my feet are, and that's what I'm focused on."

Brown gets one more chance against his former team in another joint practice on Thursday, before the Patriots and Eagles suit up for a preseason battle Saturday night.

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